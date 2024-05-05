Mooresbridge Stakes preview: Elegant Man out to build on Easter Classic success

Elegant Man is the star performer on a big afternoon for owners Amo Racing when he lines-up in the Coolmore Stud Sottsass Irish EBF Mooresbridge Stakes at the Curragh.
Adrian Murray’s son of Arrogate has been kept to a synthetic surface so far in his career, winning three of his four outings and creating a taking impression when making all under top weight in Newcastle’s Easter Classic in March.
Elegant Man now dips his toe into deeper waters on what is also his turf debut and his handler is hopeful he will prove up the mark in this Group Two event.
“He’s been a very good horse for us since we’ve had him and he’s improving all the time, but tomorrow will be a big test for him on the turf,” said Murray.
“I think he will be fine and he actually ran in a schooling race there (at the Curragh) about two months ago and we were quite happy with him.
“He’s at the stage now where he’s entitled to step up and you would hope he will keep on improving. You would imagine he would keep climbing the ladder and he’s getting better with every run.”
Elegant Man is sure to be kept honest in the 10-furlong event with last year’s Derby third White Birch making the perfect comeback in the Alleged Stakes last month and John Murphy’s stable star is out to follow up that course and distance success.
He finished a neck ahead of Joseph O’Brien’s Maxux, with the daughter of Frankel in opposition once again, as is Jessica Harrington’s Village Voice who was also on the premises in third.
Owning Hill handler O’Brien also holds a strong hand in the Coolmore Stud Little Big Bear Irish EBF Athasi Stakes where Jumbly will attempt to build on her reappearance second in the Gladness Stakes.
William Haggas will saddle the raiding Doom, who finished last season by claiming Listed honours in France, while it is Magical Sunset who will represent Amo and Murray dropping back to her optimum seven furlongs after a respectable stable bow over a mile.
“She will run a big race I hope and she’s ready to rock,” continued Murray.
“I’m very happy with her and I would say this is her trip. You need to find out year on year if they’re improving or going back and we will be learning more about her tomorrow.”
Arizona Blaze got the season off to a blistering start for Amo and Murray when impressing in a course and distance maiden in March and connections now have Royal Ascot in mind as the precocious son of Sergei Prokofiev goes for Listed glory in the GAIN First Flier Stakes.
Murray added: “I think he will run a huge race. The sire has started well and is flying and Arizona Blaze looks a real nice horse. You would expect he will improve from his debut and he is one we will definitely be targeting Royal Ascot with.
“We will be hoping he is good enough to win on Monday.”
Arizona Blaze’s chief rival looks to be the Aidan O’Brien-trained Whistlejacket, with the handler seeking his third straight victory in the race, while the master of Ballydoyle also holds a strong hand in the Listed Coolmore Stud Paddington Irish EBF Tetrarch Stakes with Leopardstown runner-up Samuel Colt.
