Mooresbridge Stakes preview: Elegant Man out to build on Easter Classic success

Elegant Man is the star performer on a big afternoon for owners Amo Racing when he lines-up in the Coolmore Stud Sottsass Irish EBF Mooresbridge Stakes at the Curragh.

Adrian Murray’s son of Arrogate has been kept to a synthetic surface so far in his career, winning three of his four outings and creating a taking impression when making all under top weight in Newcastle’s Easter Classic in March. Elegant Man now dips his toe into deeper waters on what is also his turf debut and his handler is hopeful he will prove up the mark in this Group Two event. “He’s been a very good horse for us since we’ve had him and he’s improving all the time, but tomorrow will be a big test for him on the turf,” said Murray. “I think he will be fine and he actually ran in a schooling race there (at the Curragh) about two months ago and we were quite happy with him. “He’s at the stage now where he’s entitled to step up and you would hope he will keep on improving. You would imagine he would keep climbing the ladder and he’s getting better with every run.”