Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Elegant Man under David Egan
Elegant Man under David Egan

Mooresbridge Stakes preview: Elegant Man out to build on Easter Classic success

By Adam Morgan
14:23 · SUN May 05, 2024

Elegant Man is the star performer on a big afternoon for owners Amo Racing when he lines-up in the Coolmore Stud Sottsass Irish EBF Mooresbridge Stakes at the Curragh.

Adrian Murray’s son of Arrogate has been kept to a synthetic surface so far in his career, winning three of his four outings and creating a taking impression when making all under top weight in Newcastle’s Easter Classic in March.

Elegant Man now dips his toe into deeper waters on what is also his turf debut and his handler is hopeful he will prove up the mark in this Group Two event.

“He’s been a very good horse for us since we’ve had him and he’s improving all the time, but tomorrow will be a big test for him on the turf,” said Murray.

“I think he will be fine and he actually ran in a schooling race there (at the Curragh) about two months ago and we were quite happy with him.

“He’s at the stage now where he’s entitled to step up and you would hope he will keep on improving. You would imagine he would keep climbing the ladder and he’s getting better with every run.”

Elegant Man is sure to be kept honest in the 10-furlong event with last year’s Derby third White Birch making the perfect comeback in the Alleged Stakes last month and John Murphy’s stable star is out to follow up that course and distance success.

He finished a neck ahead of Joseph O’Brien’s Maxux, with the daughter of Frankel in opposition once again, as is Jessica Harrington’s Village Voice who was also on the premises in third.

Owning Hill handler O’Brien also holds a strong hand in the Coolmore Stud Little Big Bear Irish EBF Athasi Stakes where Jumbly will attempt to build on her reappearance second in the Gladness Stakes.

William Haggas will saddle the raiding Doom, who finished last season by claiming Listed honours in France, while it is Magical Sunset who will represent Amo and Murray dropping back to her optimum seven furlongs after a respectable stable bow over a mile.

“She will run a big race I hope and she’s ready to rock,” continued Murray.

“I’m very happy with her and I would say this is her trip. You need to find out year on year if they’re improving or going back and we will be learning more about her tomorrow.”

Arizona Blaze got the season off to a blistering start for Amo and Murray when impressing in a course and distance maiden in March and connections now have Royal Ascot in mind as the precocious son of Sergei Prokofiev goes for Listed glory in the GAIN First Flier Stakes.

Murray added: “I think he will run a huge race. The sire has started well and is flying and Arizona Blaze looks a real nice horse. You would expect he will improve from his debut and he is one we will definitely be targeting Royal Ascot with.

“We will be hoping he is good enough to win on Monday.”

Arizona Blaze’s chief rival looks to be the Aidan O’Brien-trained Whistlejacket, with the handler seeking his third straight victory in the race, while the master of Ballydoyle also holds a strong hand in the Listed Coolmore Stud Paddington Irish EBF Tetrarch Stakes with Leopardstown runner-up Samuel Colt.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo