Monday racing analysis: No Drama This End cut for Turners and Mares' Hurdle raises its head again

Matt Brocklebank reflects on Monday's top-class action from Newbury and Leopardstown and he feels backing No Drama This End at 4/1 for Cheltenham would be a bad move.

You’ve had one Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffle, you may as well have five. We all know the feeling, particularly at this time of year when nobody in all honesty knows what day it is and trying to stave off those late-night cheese-and-cracker cravings is not an easy task. One brings two, etc. But will it be the same with the Coral Challow Novices’ Hurdle, last year’s winner The New Lion having broken a hoodoo that appeared to be hanging over the Newbury victors for decades. Dan Skelton’s horse wasn’t exactly defying the odds on the day – he went off at 3/1 at Cheltenham – but in winning the Turners Novices’ Hurdle last March, his first run after beating Wendigo in last year’s Challow, The New Lion proved an ultimate trends-buster as he achieved a G1 double that few horses have ever managed to pull off. As we were constantly reminded on the preview night circuit last year, the previous 20 Challow winners who went for Festival glory the following spring had all been unsuccessful, and that run of course included the likes of Denman and Bravemansgame, two of the best for Paul Nicholls.

There’s no question Nicholls has another very promising long-term prospect on his hands in No Drama This End, although it must be stressed he wasn’t required to improve much, if at all, on the form he’d shown when winning under a penalty in a Grade 2 at Sandown earlier in the month to follow up at Newbury, and on the face of it he probably didn’t. One thing we did learn about, however, was the grey’s ability to cope with a decent surface, something his trainer was keen to stress before the race. “If you’re going to go for all those good races, you need to be able to show it on good ground,” Nicholls had stated on ITV, and there was never really any question of No Drama This End being outpaced despite a few challengers looming up in behind the long-time leader on the run to the final flight.

