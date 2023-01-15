The going at Fontwell is currently reported to be heavy, with officials assessing conditions in the morning ahead of a seven-race card.

Punchestown’s Monday fixture is also subject to a morning check, with temperatures expected to drop overnight.

Brendan Sheridan, IHRB clerk of the course, said: “Having spoken with Met Eireann, the forecast for tonight is to get below freezing and therefore we will have a precautionary inspection at 7.30am tomorrow. There will be fresh ground on the hurdle track.”

Clonmel’s meeting on Tuesday hinges on a 7.30am check on raceday.

The track was reported to be raceable on Sunday, but the forecast cold snap will see officials inspect.