Monday’s meetings at Fontwell and Punchestown must pass precautionary inspections at 7.30am on raceday.
The going at Fontwell is currently reported to be heavy, with officials assessing conditions in the morning ahead of a seven-race card.
Punchestown’s Monday fixture is also subject to a morning check, with temperatures expected to drop overnight.
Brendan Sheridan, IHRB clerk of the course, said: “Having spoken with Met Eireann, the forecast for tonight is to get below freezing and therefore we will have a precautionary inspection at 7.30am tomorrow. There will be fresh ground on the hurdle track.”
Clonmel’s meeting on Tuesday hinges on a 7.30am check on raceday.
The track was reported to be raceable on Sunday, but the forecast cold snap will see officials inspect.
