We provide a Lucky 15 for the busy Easter Monday racing programme, with Hughie Morrison backed to be among the Kempton winners.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

CARRIG SAM - 3.15 Fairyhouse

CARRIG SAM is still relatively inexperienced but he couldn't have met the final two flights of hurdles any better than he did when winning on handicap debut here back in February and that jumping prowess will stand him in good stead as he moves up in grade. This is going to be tougher off an 8lb higher mark on a drier racing surface but there is loads to like about Arthur Moore's front-running six-year-old and the assessor could have a job trying to keep the right side of him as he seemingly only does enough out in front. STAY WELL - 3.30 Kempton

The Racing TV Roseberry Handicap looks as competitive as ever but there are a few with course form that stand out and STAY WELL could be the one to be on. He won well over the mile and a half here when last seen in October and the winter gelding operation could help eke out that little extra improvement required to defy his new mark of 92. He certainly showed he had a lot of ability at times as a three-year-old and there should be more to come from the son of Iffraaj.

MY ASTRA - 4.05 Kempton

William Haggas has MY ASTRA entered up in a couple of Group Two events next month and she could be able to bridge the gap in pure form terms with Potapova and Roman Mist, who are rated 100 and 101 respectively. My Astra earned a mark of 95 following two wins and a second as a three-year-old (unraced at two) but is bred to keep improving with time and, having led narrowly before being collared on her first try at 10 furlongs out in France when last seen, the drop back to a mile could prove to be ideal on seasonal return here (also wears a tongue-tie for the first time).

SAINTE DOCTOR - 4.37 Plumpton

SAINTE DOCTOR looks a reliable betting proposition despite top weight in the Racing At Plumpton & The Jolly Sportsman Mares' Handicap Hurdle. Having opened her account at Newton Abbot last May, she's been lightly raced since but got back to winning ways when scoring with something to spare at Uttoxeter last month and on that evidence she's well up to defying a 7lb hike.