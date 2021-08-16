Egan warms up for Breeders' Cup trip in style David Egan warmed up for his big race ride aboard Teona at this year’s Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar on Saturday (6th November) in perfect fashion after partnering Shandoz to victory in the feature Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Floodlit Stakes at Kempton Park today. The 22 year old added another Listed success to his name in what has already been a campaign to savour after the Roger Varian-trained Golden Horn gelding went one better than on return to the All-Weather at Lingfield Park four weeks ago. Positioned in midfield for much of the race, the 9/2 chance swept down the outside of the field late on in the mile and a half contest before prevailing by a length from Desert Fire. Egan said: “I’m over the moon. He is a horse that has had a few niggly little problems. It was a nice come back run the other day finishing second behind Sir Mark Prescott’s horse (Bodyline). “I normally drop him out last as that is how he has done all his winning in those big handicaps at Ascot. I thought in this grade of race I had to ride him more prominently to give himself a chance. “He was only rated 97 and we were looking for a first four finish. He just hit top gear 100 yards from the line and quickened away really nicely, like a nice staying horse.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Looking ahead to future plans Egan believes Shandoz could be one that takes in a Middle Eastern campaign over the winter. He added: “He could potentially have a Middle Eastern campaign. There are lots of races out there with the Meydan Carnival and maybe the staying race on the Saudi Cup card. There are lots of options and the team will decide on that later.” Egan, who landed the Group One Juddmonte International Stakes at York aboard Mishriff in August will bid for further top level glory on Teona, who holds entries in the Maker’s Mark Filly & Mare Turf and the Longines Turf at the weekend. It will be the first time Egan has ridden the Roger Varian-trained filly, who claimed Group One glory in the Prix Vermeille at Paris-Longchamp last time out, since finishing 10th in the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom Downs in June. He added: “I’m heading out to America in the morning. I’m very excited to get the call up on a tremendous filly in Teona. I rode her in the Oaks when it wasn’t her ground but hopefully conditions will be right for her out there as she goes there in top form."

Safer Gambling Week 2021

De Sousa a marvel on Marble Silvestre de Sousa spoke of his eagerness to be involved in the race to be crowned champion Flat jockey for a fourth time next year after steering 1/2 favourite Miss Marble to glory in the Unibet/Breeders Backing Racing EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes The 40 year old will end his role as retained rider to for the Srivaddhanaprabha family’s King Power Racing outfit on November 15th which will potentially free him up in 2022 to try and secure the coveted title he claimed in 2015, 2017, 2018. Although his current position is coming to the conclusion, De Sousa, who was also retained by Godolphin between 2014 and 2017, admitted he has enjoyed his time spent with King Power Racing.

Miss Marble returns after winning at Kempton

De Sousa said: “For the last three years I’ve been with King Power Racing and I have had an amazing time with them and they are really good people. I hope to ride plenty of winners next year. If I have the opportunities and I get the support from the trainers, then I will work hard and hopefully be thereabouts. “There is still a long way to go, however.” On the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained winner he said: “She was a bit stubborn going to the gate but she got settled and showed a bit of speed. In the race nobody wanted to go to the front but as she had experience I just let her bowl along. “Simon really likes this filly. Joe (Fanning) rode the filly last time and before we went out he said I think she is a nice filly. I think she has got a bright future.”

Blue Artemis returns after winning at Kempton