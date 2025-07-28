Molecomb Stakes preview: Ger Lyons full of confidence with Lady Iman

Ger Lyons expects Lady Iman to return to winning ways in Wednesday's Group 3 HKJC World Pool Molecomb Stakes.
The flying daughter of Starman won her first three racecourse visits, including a Group 3 at Naas over six furlongs, but the trainer is keen to drop back to the minimum trip after she didn't quite see out the final furlong in last month's Airlie Stud Stakes when unable to get by Aidan O'Brien's Beautify.
Lyons has already mapped out the remainder of Lady Iman's campaign should things go to plan this weekend, with the ultimate aim a shot at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, a race the yard claimed in 2024 with Magnum Force.
Speaking on the Nick Lucky Daily Podcast, he said: "Colin (Keane, jockey) was saying to me all along that she's all speed and I was quite happy to go the route we went. We (with the owners) were both on the same page, there wasn't much of a conversation.
"I know I'm known for not wanting to go to Ascot that early in the year with these babies so it suited me not to. And by the way, who's to say she would have won the Queen Mary with what actually won it and how she's turned out because she's a fantastic filly (True Love, subsequent winner of Railway Stakes).
"So we went where we went. A furlong out at the Curragh I was literally 'wow' and then she was outstayed. It became very apparent that we have to drop back to five and the Molecomb is very obvious. You've hopefully got the Molecomb, hopefully the Flying Childers (Doncaster) and then there's a conversation to be had about the Cheveley Park, if you needed to, or just go straight to a Breeders' Cup.
"But that will be the route we take with her, she's very straightforward."
Ryan Moore takes the ride on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and Lady Iman is the general 6/4 favourite to return to winning ways.
Lyons is in confident mood, saying: "She has been straightforward from day one, I've just got a video in from her exercise this morning and she's there leading a string of older horses. The two-year-old is in the front, that's who she is. She's just very push-button and knew her job from day one. My job has also been just to cuddle her and point and send - that's what we've done.
"Would I have liked to have stay at home, had the race presented itself? Of course I would, we won our Group 3 so what's the attraction? Well, you're going over to win a £100,000 Group 3 and there's no other opportunity for her.
"This week will tell you whether we're on the right path there (Flying Childers) or not."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.