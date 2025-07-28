Molecomb Stakes preview: Ger Lyons full of confidence with Lady Iman

The flying daughter of Starman won her first three racecourse visits, including a Group 3 at Naas over six furlongs, but the trainer is keen to drop back to the minimum trip after she didn't quite see out the final furlong in last month's Airlie Stud Stakes when unable to get by Aidan O'Brien's Beautify.

Lyons has already mapped out the remainder of Lady Iman's campaign should things go to plan this weekend, with the ultimate aim a shot at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, a race the yard claimed in 2024 with Magnum Force.

Speaking on the Nick Lucky Daily Podcast, he said: "Colin (Keane, jockey) was saying to me all along that she's all speed and I was quite happy to go the route we went. We (with the owners) were both on the same page, there wasn't much of a conversation.

"I know I'm known for not wanting to go to Ascot that early in the year with these babies so it suited me not to. And by the way, who's to say she would have won the Queen Mary with what actually won it and how she's turned out because she's a fantastic filly (True Love, subsequent winner of Railway Stakes).

"So we went where we went. A furlong out at the Curragh I was literally 'wow' and then she was outstayed. It became very apparent that we have to drop back to five and the Molecomb is very obvious. You've hopefully got the Molecomb, hopefully the Flying Childers (Doncaster) and then there's a conversation to be had about the Cheveley Park, if you needed to, or just go straight to a Breeders' Cup.

"But that will be the route we take with her, she's very straightforward."