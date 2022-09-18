Modern Games booked his Breeders’ Cup ticket with an impressive victory in the Woodbine Mile in Canada on what was a fruitful Saturday for trainer Charlie Appleby in North America.

Appleby’s runner won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf last year and added a Classic success to his record this term when winning the Poule d’Essai des Poulains in the spring. Last seen chasing home Baaeed in the Sussex Stakes in July, Modern Games made a perfect return to action, sitting in the rear in the early stages but making seamless progress once switched to the middle of the course in the straight. The Dubawi colt powered to the front in a matter of strides, coming home five and a quarter lengths clear of Ivar, with Simon and Ed Crisford’s Finest Sound a further neck back in third in a race that is a Breeders’ Cup Mile qualifier.

Jockey William Buick told www.godolphin.com: “Modern Games was super impressive. He is very good when he gets fast ground and a good pace to run at, as he showed there. “He was in a great rhythm and we just had to wait for some racing room – he shifted out a little on the apex of the turn but I think the whole field did. He changed gears instantly and, if anything, I ended up in front sooner than I anticipated. “Modern Games was very good at the Breeders’ Cup last year and he has always been very streetwise. He is very intelligent and adapts very quickly to different situations. He won the French Guineas, didn’t quite stay in the French Derby and was second to Baaeed last time, so he really deserved to get his head in front today.”