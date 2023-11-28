Mixedwave disqualified and Alex Edwards banned for 24 days under whip rules

Mixedwave has become the first winner to be disqualified under the current whip rules after his rider Alex Edwards used his whip 16 times at Market Rasen last week – nine above the permitted level.

Regulations concerning the use of the whip underwent major changes earlier this year, with the numbers of strikes allowed in Flat and jumps races reduced to six and seven respectively. A tougher penalty structure for those in breach was also introduced, including doubled suspensions for major races and disqualification in the most serious of cases. The Pam Sly-trained Mixedwave was a 4-1 shot for Market Rasen’s Pertemps Network Handicap Chase on Thursday – and after making virtually all the running, clung on by a short-head from Post Chaise. However, following the latest meeting of the Whip Review Committee, Edwards was found to have used his whip nine times above the permitted level of seven and “without giving his mount time to respond from approaching the third-last flight.”

