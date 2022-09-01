Mishriff has been confirmed an intended runner in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday week.

The five-year-old will face a rematch with his Eclipse conqueror Vadeni in the 10-furlong Group One contest, having looked unlucky at Sandown when suffering a troubled passage in being beaten just a neck in second. The John and Thady Gosden-trained horse has since run in the King George at Ascot, where he was third to Pyledriver, and most recently when second to Baaeed in the Juddmonte International at York. The son of Make Believe – who won the world’s most valuable race, the Saudi Cup, last year – runs in the colours of Prince Faisal. Of the Irish Champion option, the owner’s racing manager, Ted Voute, said on Thursday evening: “That’s the plan.” In addition to Mishriff and Vadeni, the Irish Champion is also expected to feature Aidan O’Brien’s one-time Derby favourite Luxembourg and Fabrice Chappet’s Grand Prix de Paris winner Onesto, and potentially Paddy Twomey’s classy filly La Petite Coco (see below).

La Petite Coco could join Irish Champion cast

La Petite Coco (left) wins from My Astra

Paddy Twomey could also be tempted to let La Petite Coco take her chance in the Irish Champion. The filly provided Twomey with his first Group One success in the Pretty Polly at the Curragh earlier this season and ran a respectable race in the Yorkshire Oaks when third to multiple top-level scorer Alpinista. “She ran a nice race, ideally I suppose she would like a bit of give. Her target is the fillies and mares race at Ascot on October 15, but the (Irish) Champion Stakes, if we got the rain as forecast next week, would look a suitable race for her in the interim,” said Twomey. “It’s a high-class race but if she got her ground conditions to suit, I think we’ll line up and I think she would be competitive. “On ground that was probably a bit fast for her (at York) she ran a good race and came out of it well. She’s progressing all the time and she ran her biggest number to date there. “She will need rain to run, she wouldn’t be guaranteed to run unless it rains. It’s something we’ll consider. Her ultimate aim is Ascot this year. She doesn’t have to run before, but the Champion Stakes just comes at a good time for her.” Twomey could be busy on Irish Champions Weekend with Ebor third Earl Of Tyrone likely to run in the Group Three Paddy Power Stakes at Leopardstown, when he could be joined by the lightly-raced Beamish. “He has his berth in the Melbourne Cup and I’d like to run him in that. I think that (the Paddy Power) is the spot for him. I think he is the one that will run, but if it rained a lot Beamish might run too,” said Twomey. “He’s come out of that race great. Leopardstown on Saturday is the plan with him, then he has the options of the Irish Cesarewitch and he gets a slot in the Melbourne Cup, so I’ll decide on all of that. “The plan is to run at Leopardstown and hopefully run very well. “At the moment I have Beamish going for the Prix du Cadran, he would just appreciate a bit of softer ground. “If it rained a lot, Beamish could run. He’s in good form, I ran him on quick enough ground the last day (when third in the Ballyroan) and I think he’s better with some ease. Something like the Cadran is what I have in mind for him.”

