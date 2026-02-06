Minzaal odds-on to be leading first-season sire in 2026

The Shadwell stallion proved popular at the yearling sales and has 115 two-year-olds to run for him this term according to the Weatherbys Global Stallions App, including five for his breeders.

He is based in Ireland at Derrinstown Stud and the operation have another very exciting first-season sire housed at Beech House Stud Newmarket in the shape of Baaeed although clearly his progeny won’t be expected to be as precocious as those of his team-mate. He’s 66/1 to top the charts.

Second favourite is Blackbeard as the Coolmore resident is represented on the racecourse for the first time.

He too has 115 juveniles set to race for him this term including a colt out of Liberisque, who cost 500,000 guineas at Tattersalls Book One and a Alfea filly who was knocked down to Ralph Beckett for 450,000 at the same sale.

Starman wore the crown for Tally-Ho Stud in 2025 and they have another leading contender in Persian Force who is a 4/1 chance with 99 juveniles representing him.

Leading first-season Flat sire 2026 – Paddy Power bet: 10/11 Minzaal, 6/4 Blackbeard, 4/1 Persian Force, 20 Space Traveller, 50 Caturra, Naval Crown, Perfect Power, 66 Baaeed