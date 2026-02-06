Minzaal odds-on to be leading first-season sire in 2026

Minzaal is 10/11 favourite with Paddy Power to come out on top in the first-season sires’ championship.
The Shadwell stallion proved popular at the yearling sales and has 115 two-year-olds to run for him this term according to the Weatherbys Global Stallions App, including five for his breeders.
He is based in Ireland at Derrinstown Stud and the operation have another very exciting first-season sire housed at Beech House Stud Newmarket in the shape of Baaeed although clearly his progeny won’t be expected to be as precocious as those of his team-mate. He’s 66/1 to top the charts.
Second favourite is Blackbeard as the Coolmore resident is represented on the racecourse for the first time.
He too has 115 juveniles set to race for him this term including a colt out of Liberisque, who cost 500,000 guineas at Tattersalls Book One and a Alfea filly who was knocked down to Ralph Beckett for 450,000 at the same sale.
Starman wore the crown for Tally-Ho Stud in 2025 and they have another leading contender in Persian Force who is a 4/1 chance with 99 juveniles representing him.
Leading first-season Flat sire 2026 – Paddy Power bet: 10/11 Minzaal, 6/4 Blackbeard, 4/1 Persian Force, 20 Space Traveller, 50 Caturra, Naval Crown, Perfect Power, 66 Baaeed
- Up to date details on all stallions can be found on the Weatherbys Global Stallions App
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.