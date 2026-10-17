Sent off at 5/1 despite a relatively disappointing season to date, Minnie Hauk proved the money to be spot on with a commanding performance under Ryan Moore.

A top class performer last season, Minnie Hauk had struggled to hit her straps in 2026 but had shown a little more promise on her last two starts in the Yorkshire Oaks and Arc de Triomphe.

She was behind even money favourite Kalpana on both occasions but the market leader ran flat, failing to pick up in the straight with a long season taking its toll.

Minnie Hauk had jumped well from the gates, gradually edging across from a high draw and settling in second behind stablemate and habitual front-runner Sugar Island.

The fact that the pair were still on the pace at the top of the straight, along with other prominent racers, Believed and Lilt tells plenty of the way the race was run.

Minnie Hauk responded best for pressure, outclassing her rivals and beating Believed by a length and a half with Lilt a further neck away.