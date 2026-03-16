The 10-furlong Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes, a Curragh contest the trainer has won 14 times including last year with Los Angeles, has been identified as a potential starting point for the daughter of Frankel.

She had a superb three-year-old campaign, winning the Betfred Oaks, Juddmonte Irish Oaks and Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks before just missing out by a head when second to Daryz in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp in early-October.

Minnie Hauk wound up her Classic season with a slightly below-par sixth when sent off 6/4 favourite for the Breeders' Cup Turf but O'Brien reports her to have blossomed during the winter.

"No doubt [Minnie Hauk is stronger this year]," he said at a Monday morning press event organised by Horse Racing Ireland. "She's twice as wide and is in great order. We're not rushing her but everything she's doing is lovely.

"Minnie Hauk could go for the Mooresbridge Stakes on the way to the Tattersalls Gold Cup and then she could go to Ascot for the Prince of Wales's, she might be the one that we think might suit it the most. She'll have the Coolmore Coronation Cup as a possible option.

"I think so [all roads lead back to the Arc], maybe with the benefit of hindsight I should have finished her after the Arc last year and left her alone as she was only a three-year-old filly, but she ran a great race and there are other three-year-olds coming on this year so it's going to depend on how they fare.

"Jan Brueghel could go back to the Coronation Cup and he'd have a run before that. The Coronation has a different look to it this year, it has a lot of prize money, so that's what we're thinking. Lambourn could also be trained for the same race with a run before then, potentially in the Mooresbridge."