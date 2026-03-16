Albert Einstein currently heads the market at 6/1 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 2, while O'Brien is also responsible for 11/2 Derby favourite Pierre Bonnard, who is set to take in the two traditional Leopardstown trials en route to a shot at Classic glory at Epsom on June 6.

The master of Ballydoyle was speaking at a Horse Racing Ireland press event at the start of the Irish Flat season and outlined some thoughts on his potential Guineas, Derby and Oaks contenders.

"But everything has gone well with all the main horses.

"They're coming forward, obviously the weather's been wet. We haven't been held up, we've just had to be careful not to overdo them in the bad ground.

"He had his two runs, he won his maiden very easily then he went the next day and it was a six-furlong race, he was keen enough now. And the second horse won a Group 1 after, then he had the mishap. He doesn't look big but he's very big, he's very powerful, wide and very strong.

"When we started working him in the spring of his two-year-old career, we thought all the two-year-olds were no good. He was that much above everything else, it was unusual.

"He's a very quick thinker and he's very quick into his stride, so we're not going to know. We're not going to search and see as we don't want to wake him up too much, we're going to train him and see what's going to happen.

"In terms of the Guineas horses, the number one at the moment is Albert Einstein . He's done very well physically, he's big, powerful and he's very rapid. We don't know whether he's going to get the mile until we do it, his stride and his pedigree, and everyone says that he will get a mile.

Gstaad has blend of speed and stamina

"The other one is Puerto Rico, we know what he's done, the other horse is Gstaad and at the moment the three of them are being trained for the Guineas. Obviously, I'd imagine one of them would go to France then hopefully come back to the Curragh.

"Things went a bit wrong for Gstaad in the Dewhurst but we think he's a good horse, we think he's a Guineas horse and it wouldn't be the biggest surprise if he was a Cox Plate type of horse, he's quick and he stays. We think he'll get further than a mile, even though he's not slow.

"I'd say they will [all go straight to a Guineas], especially with the way the ground is now at the moment. I thought by listening to the lads they might let two go to Newmarket, then obviously the other one will go to France. I think that's the way they're thinking.

Pierre to stay at home before trip to Epsom

"Pierre Bonnard we're very happy with. He's being trained for Epsom, he might have the two Irish trials before it, Amadeus Mozart is another Derby trials type.

"Straight Up, he'll probably be trained for a French Derby trial or something like that. Hawk Mountain will be trained for Epsom or France, obviously if some of the other horses go to Epsom he's a possible to go to France. He'd be very comfortable at a mile and a quarter.

"Christmas Day can go for a Derby trial, Port Of Spain could be a French Derby type of horse, Dorset could be the same.

"Charles Darwin could be a very good sprinter, he'll go the sprinting route, we're very happy with him. We're not sure how far Italy will stay, he's seven furlongs or a mile. Constitution River is another French Derby type horse or could be an Epsom horse. He had a bit of a mishap after winning the Futurity but is fine.

"Action could be an Epsom horse, he ran a very good race at Doncaster. He'll run in the trials for Epsom, he could go to Chester or he could go to Leopardstown. Something will run with Pierre Bonnard at Leopardstown.

"Benvenuto Cellini is an Epsom horse I would say, he's done very well that horse. He's a great mover and Epsom would probably suit him. We're very happy with him.

"Montreal won at Leopardstown very easily, he could be trained for the Derby or the Guineas. We think he'd get the Derby trip but couldn't be sure. I have in my head he'll start in one of the trials.

"Causeway could be one for the Free Handicap. He could be a Paddington, he won a maiden very easily."

Necklace sparkling among the fillies

"Diamond Necklace is very like her dad (St Mark's Basilica), she's made great progress, she's very natural and takes no training. She's very like him, Christophe (Soumillon) was always besotted by her. She might go to France and Precise might go to Newmarket, that's what the lads are thinking at the moment.