Minella Yoga and Harry Cobden on their way to winning the Coral 'Daily Rewards Shaker' 'Introductory' Hurdle at Newbury
Minella Yoga - could go to Cheltenham

Minella Yoga in the frame for Trials Day at Cheltenham

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Sat January 03, 2026 · 42 min ago

Paul Nicholls is considering taking Minella Yoga to Cheltenham in three weeks’ time following his winning start for the yard.

Bought from John Nallen for £360,000, the juvenile made it two from two over timber when making a winning start for new connections at Newbury over Christmas.

He proved three-quarters-of-a-length too good for Act Of Innocence at the Berkshire track but is likely to be kept to his own age group next time.

“I might look at Trials Day, the juvenile hurdle there, but there are several options for him. I’ll discuss it with Michael Geoghegan when I get chance but there’s no rush with him," Nicholls told ITV Racing.

Stablemate No Drama This End won the Coral Challow Hurdle on the same card and all roads lead to the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival in March for which he is 4/1 favourite.

“He’s very fresh and well and is cantering again already. We’ve just got to mind him a little but he won’t run before Cheltenham,” Nicholls added.

“He had three runs relatively quickly and it amazed me how he bounced out of Newbury, we had to canter him again already. He just needs ticking over right now and have an easy two or three weeks, then we’ll get him fine-tuned.”

