Minella Yoga in the frame for Trials Day at Cheltenham

Paul Nicholls is considering taking Minella Yoga to Cheltenham in three weeks’ time following his winning start for the yard.

Bought from John Nallen for £360,000, the juvenile made it two from two over timber when making a winning start for new connections at Newbury over Christmas. He proved three-quarters-of-a-length too good for Act Of Innocence at the Berkshire track but is likely to be kept to his own age group next time. “I might look at Trials Day, the juvenile hurdle there, but there are several options for him. I’ll discuss it with Michael Geoghegan when I get chance but there’s no rush with him," Nicholls told ITV Racing.

You can now use your Betfair and Paddy Power accounts to login