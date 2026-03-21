Minella Study could go to Aintree Grand National meeting and then the Flat this summer

Adam Nicol is considering the Randox Grand National meeting at Aintree for Minella Study, before a possible Flat campaign this summer.
The JCB Triumph Hurdle third ran a gallant race at the Cheltenham Festival on his first start in three months and he is fresh enough for the spring.
The Grade 1 Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle could be on his agenda on April 9, while his trainer is considering exploiting what appears to be a lowly mark on the Flat.
He said on Racing TV: "He hasn't even cantered yet, but he's been walking in the sea every day, he was on Bamburgh beach today and we'll start cantering him on Monday and building him back up.
"He's back to the weight he was before the race so that's good and he's sound, he's eating well. If we keep getting this weather I think it will play into his favour.
"He's got a lot of speed but he also stays. He's won the Wensleydale at Wetherby, so all being well if we get a clear run to Aintree we'll have a go at it.
"We'll decide the weekend before Aintree what we are going to do.
"It can become difficult for five-year-olds taking on the Champion Hurdle horses so we'll have to be careful how we go about it next year, but he's certainly proving he's up there with the best.
"He's got a very good pedigree and he's unexposed on the Flat so we have options.
"Off [a rating of] 69 - he's 143 over hurdles. Malcolm's [Humble, owner] a die-hard jumps fan but I did say we'd buy a dual-purpose horse to go over hurdles so hopefully he can gives us some good days out in the summer."
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