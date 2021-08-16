Last seen maintaining his unbeaten hurdles record in the Grade Two Summit Hurdle at Doncaster, the form of that race was given a huge boost when the runner-up Porticello hacked up in the Grade One Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow.

Having momentarily contemplated switching Knight Salute to the level for his next outing, Harris has now revealed Knight Salute will go in search of further graded honours, pinpointing the Close Brothers Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton for his pre-Festival tune-up.

Harris said: “We were going to run him on the Flat as a prep, but I think we’ve decided on the Adonis at Kempton.

“I spoke to AP McCoy about him actually and he thought Kempton would be a good place to go and he’s a quick horse who has won round there before.

“I know every time you run there’s a risk of injury, but he’s a fairly sensible lad and it’s hard for these juveniles in the second season when they go on to race in open company, so you’ve got to make hay with them while you can.”

Results over the festive period have got Harris dreaming of Cheltenham Festival glory and he is confident his charge has a fantastic chance of providing the Warminster handler with a first winner at March’s showpiece.