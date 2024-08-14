Mill Stream to be saved for Ascot and Sha Tin targets

Mill Stream is being freshened up ahead of a shot at big sprinting prizes both at home and abroad later in the year.

Jane Chapple-Hyam’s four-year-old has been a consistent performer in the speed events this term, winning the 1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes before placing in Group One company at Royal Ascot and then opening his account at the highest level when claiming the July Cup. He was a respectable fifth when seeking further top honours at Deauville in the Prix Maurice de Gheest earlier this month, but after a busy first half to the 2024 campaign, will skip Haydock’s Betfair Sprint Cup in September, with connections eager to head into the latter part of the year in peak form. Next up will be a second crack at Ascot’s Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes, after which the son of Gleneagles will make a trip to the Far East for the valuable Longines Hong Kong Sprint at Sha Tin on December 8.

