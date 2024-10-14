Mill Stream expected to be suited by return to conventional sprint trip

Having won the July Cup, hopes were high when he went to France for the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville.

However, he failed to see out the extra half-furlong and finished fifth behind Lazzat.

“He’s been our flagbearer this year, and a good one at that, winning the July Cup and before that winning the Duke of York and finishing third at Royal Ascot,” she said.

“He’s been so consistent and he’s never let us down. When he ran at Deauville last time it was six and a half furlongs. We thought he’d get it on a flat track, but the extra half-furlong was just too far for him.

“Everything has been smooth sailing and we are all very pleased with him. He worked on the racecourse at Newmarket the week before last. He’s not a flashy worker, but he did everything that was asked of him and William (Buick) was pleased with him.”

The previous two winners of the race, Art Power and Kinross, William Haggas’ Montassib, winner of the Sprint Cup at Haydock, Kind Of Blue, second that day, and Wokingham hero Unequal Love are others fancied.

Andrew Balding’s Kalpana will aim to continue her progression in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes.

Since finishing third in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot she has won a Listed race and a Group Three by an aggregate of almost 10 lengths

“She is very talented and in great form. This race is a good fit for her. If the ground is soft that is an unknown, but her form is very solid – if you look back at the Pretty Polly and what Friendly Soul has achieved,” said Balding.

“Her only disappointing run was in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot, but there was a slightly false pace which didn’t suit her.”

Sir Mark Prescott’s Tiffany has won three out of four this season, including a Group Two in Germany last time out, so is clearly still progressing.

Aidan O’Brien’s Grateful could drop in trip having been a somewhat surprising winner of the Qatar Prix de Royallieu, with stablemates Content, Lily Heart, Port Fairy and Wingspan also involved.

Oisin Murphy will take the ride on Queen Of The Pride, but soft ground is unlikely to suit her.

“Her dam (Simple Verse) won the Fillies & Mares and she didn’t mind soft ground, but Queen Of The Pride is by Roaring Lion and I think she prefers better ground, so I hope it doesn’t get too deep,” said Murphy.

Kyprios, the star stayer of his generation, is the standout name in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup.

With Alan King deciding against taking him on again with Trueshan having come off second best in France, his main threat may come from Tom Clover’s Al Nayyir. Second to Vauban at York, he was an easy winner at Newmarket last time out in the Rose Bowl Stakes.

The John and Thady Gosden duo of Sweet William and Trawlerman are set to run, the latter beating Kyprios in this race last year.

Illinois is another possible for O’Brien, along with The Euphrates, Continuous, Grosvenor Square and Point Lonsdale.

