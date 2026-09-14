Mill Reef Stakes odds: Arapaho Gold with nine left in

Arapaho Gold is 5/4 favourite for Saturday's Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury.
Michael Dods' charge is unbeaten in four starts to date and claimed his biggest success when landing the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York last time.
This weekend's race is run in the memory of Mill Reef's trainer Ian Balding and his son Andrew has the second favourite in Jolivette, third behind Libertango and Star Of State in the Sky Bet Lowther at York.
Nabati was third behind Forbidden Fire and Rock Montreal in the Betfred Flying Scotsman at Doncaster last week and could be turned out quickly again at the weekend, while Gimcrack fifth Adaay Of Scarlett is on track to take the market leader on again.
Latest Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes betting
Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 5/4 Arapaho Gold, 7/4 Jolivette, 3/1 Nabati, 10 Adaay Of Scarlett, 14 Cut A Dash, 16 Matteo, Social Symbol, 33 Mr Macartney, 66 Revels.
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