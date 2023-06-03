Arrest, an impressive winner of the Chester Vase, swept to the top of the betting for the Betfred Derby on Friday after his popular jockey, Frankie Dettori, dominated the headlines at Epsom when riding a Group One double.
Arrest was cut to 11/4 from 11/2 as momentum built but is now in reverse and it seems that punters aren't confident that Dettori, who will retire before the end of 2023, will land a third Derby following victories aboard Authorized (2007) and Golden Horn (2015).
This morning Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “We weren’t entirely sure yesterday, even after Frankie and John Gosden completed a Group 1 double and the cash came piling in for Arrest, that he would go off favourite.
"That doubt currently seems to be correct as Arrest has drifted to 4/1 (from 3s favourite) and Lingfield Derby Trial winner Military Order heads the market at 7/2.”
Since speaking to Sporting Life, Arrest and Military Order have both been pushed out by Paddy Power with Auguste Rodin their current favourite at 7/2 with confidence building that he can redeem his reputation following his Guineas flop.
Paddy Power have seen support for several runners at double figure odds with The Foxes, Artistic Star, Value Bet selection San Antonio and Adelaide River all trimmed while Sky Bet have cut White Birch, a good second in the Dante Stakes last time, to 11/1 from 12s.
Despite this morning's drift Arrest remains the worst result on Sky Bet's books.
There may not be too many anxious moments in the Sky Bet trading room with their current second worst result the outsider of the whole field, Dear My Friend, but the next worst result is more conventional with Military Order very popular.
Despite being trimmed by the firm, White Birch remains a good result for the Leeds based bookmakers but the best result in their book would be victory for Artistic Star, an unbeaten son of the brilliant Galileo whose progeny have so often dominated the Epsom Derby.
Auguste Rodin may still be towards the top of the market but Sky Bet haven't seen a wave of support for Aidan O'Brien's principal contender and victory for the juvenile Group One winner remains one of their best results at the time of writing.
There are a number of market movers elsewhere on the card and both firms have seen support for a number of the same horses.
Estate has been popular in the three-year-old 'Dash' having gained a first career success last time and connections are hopeful that the penny has now dropped for him. In the 'Dash' itself, one of the fastest five furlong handicaps in the country, Vintage Clarets - trained by Richard Fahey - has been the one for the money.
Charlie Johnston saddled a one-two on the card yesterday and punters have come for his Perfect Play, a winner at Chester last time, in the traditionally strong 10 furlong handicap.
In the finale, Badri - another in-form runner - has been nibbled at to continue Ruth Carr's run of form although he does have to prove that he can handle the fast conditions.
12:50 – Imperial Fighter 9/1 from 12/1 (SB), Kolsai 11/4 from 3/1 (PP)
13:30 – White Birch 11/1 from 12/1 (SB). The Foxes 11/1 from 12/1, Artistic Star 16/1 from 20/1, San Antonio 22/1 from 28/1, Adelaide River 33/1 from 50/1 (all PP)
14:10 – Astral Beau 9/2 from 11/2 (SB), Astral Beau 5/1 from 11/2 (PP)
14:45 – Estate 7/2 from 6/1 (SB), Estate 4/1 from 11/2 (PP)
15:20 – Vintage Clarets 13/2 from 8/1 (SB), Vintage Clarets 13/2 from 15/2 (PP)
15:55 – Perfect Play 8/1 from 12/1 (SB), Perfect Play 9/1 from 12/1 (PP)
16:30 – Lucander 16/1 from 22/1 (SB)
17:05 – Badri 10/1 from 12/1 (SB), Badri 11/1 from 12/1 (PP)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.