Arrest was cut to 11/4 from 11/2 as momentum built but is now in reverse and it seems that punters aren't confident that Dettori, who will retire before the end of 2023, will land a third Derby following victories aboard Authorized (2007) and Golden Horn (2015).

This morning Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “We weren’t entirely sure yesterday, even after Frankie and John Gosden completed a Group 1 double and the cash came piling in for Arrest, that he would go off favourite.

"That doubt currently seems to be correct as Arrest has drifted to 4/1 (from 3s favourite) and Lingfield Derby Trial winner Military Order heads the market at 7/2.”

Since speaking to Sporting Life, Arrest and Military Order have both been pushed out by Paddy Power with Auguste Rodin their current favourite at 7/2 with confidence building that he can redeem his reputation following his Guineas flop.

Paddy Power have seen support for several runners at double figure odds with The Foxes, Artistic Star, Value Bet selection San Antonio and Adelaide River all trimmed while Sky Bet have cut White Birch, a good second in the Dante Stakes last time, to 11/1 from 12s.

Despite this morning's drift Arrest remains the worst result on Sky Bet's books.

There may not be too many anxious moments in the Sky Bet trading room with their current second worst result the outsider of the whole field, Dear My Friend, but the next worst result is more conventional with Military Order very popular.

Despite being trimmed by the firm, White Birch remains a good result for the Leeds based bookmakers but the best result in their book would be victory for Artistic Star, an unbeaten son of the brilliant Galileo whose progeny have so often dominated the Epsom Derby.

Auguste Rodin may still be towards the top of the market but Sky Bet haven't seen a wave of support for Aidan O'Brien's principal contender and victory for the juvenile Group One winner remains one of their best results at the time of writing.