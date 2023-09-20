Military March nearing return from long absence

Military March, fourth to Kameko in the 2000 Guineas three years ago but only seen once since, is on the comeback trail.
Trainer Saeed bin Suroor is hoping to get the six-year-old back on track next month, with a view to bigger targets if all goes well.
While he could head out to Dubai, the scene of his last run in January 2021, Bin Suroor also mentioned the Bahrain International Trophy, run in November, as a possible option.
He said: “He worked on Monday and he worked well. He still needs time but he’s getting there now.
“We will find a race for him in early October I think, before we start thinking big. Maybe we could take him out to Bahrain, if he’s good enough.
“It’s been a shame he hasn’t been able to run that much but he’s a nice horse.
“We could have run some nice races with him but he’s coming back and I’m happy with him.”
