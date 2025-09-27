Mike Vince reminisces about Arc weekends of years gone by

We used to call it Le Weekend, when hundreds if not thousands exited these shores under the orders of that amazing travel mastermind Ian Fry by plane and train for a weekend across La Manche. The Horse Racing Abroad coach park behind the stands at Longchamp was quite a sight, and there was a special marquee for those brave Englishmen abroad.

Now, with the redevelopment of the track and Covid, it isn’t quite the same, though the notorious location of France’s premier track is still the same. They could make fortunes selling ringside tickets for that glorious (there are other words) moment when the racegoing public and coaches desperately trying to get to the Gare du Nord for the last Eurostar home meets Paris Sunday night traffic outside the gates with Les Beau Gendarmes helpless (there are other words) on-lookers.

For all that, Longchamp on Arc weekend is very special; the French support it in droves, the wine flows and the racing is world class.

The Arc really is a race to savour, as North, South, East and West come face to face and a Champion is crowned - just ask Ralph Beckett and Rossa Ryan who unforgettably triumphed a year ago about the emotions. With all the Group 1s over the two days there’s no surprise if they are won by a future Classic winner or two, though it will also be so poignant to see Saturday's Prix du Cadran without the great Trueshan.

The Japanese fans will be out in force believing it's their year, while the British pilgrims buoyed by their success at the Irish Champions Festival will be hoping for an encore, especially in the Prix de L’Abbaye in which they have an outstanding record and which offers an even worse view of the finish than Sandown’s. The problem, after this year's top sprints, is which horse will have their turn?

So, the stage is set, bags are being packed - and let's hope for an uneventful weekend. Those involved still talk of the year a Saturday Eurostar broke down overlooking Tonbridge School cricket ground and before help came they had watched an entire innings. Or when for the final race on the Sunday the Pari-Mutuel took so long to open the payout queue that one of the travel couriers was told to collect all the winning tickets from the travellers, get their winnings, and then distribute them either at the Gard du Nord or on the train home, for fear of being stranded in Paris all night!

More memories will be certain this weekend - and remember to contrast the winners' parade and presentation after the Arc to what happens at Epsom on Derby Day - enough said!