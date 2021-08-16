Mike Vince pays tribute to the late Andy Stewart, owner of Big Buck's

Racing is a sport which by its very nature gives those involved many ‘acquaintances’ and very few ‘friends’. To be able to call Andy Stewart a friend was one of the best things about National Hunt Racing in the UK in the last 20 years.

Quite simply, he loved it, embraced and supported it and those involved in it in any way. His death at the age of 70 leaves a hole of chasm proportions in jumps racing. His passing will be felt far beyond the tranquillity of Ditcheat, where for years a succession of winners in his famous black, white and red colours were trained. The Sport of Kings will be much poorer without him.

Andy’s success may have initially been in the business world with Cenkos Securities – the name also given to one of his earliest equine successes, winning him a Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown. But in Big Buck’s he had a horse that was Box Office as records were swept away, culminating in that ‘I was there’ moment as the roof was lifted at Cheltenham when he sauntered to an unprecedented fourth Stayers' Hurdle in 2012.