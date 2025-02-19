Mike Vince on changes to the Flat fixture list

The delight at York being able to add a fourth Group One to their Sky Bet Ebor Festival is understandable - now a Saturday card with the Strensall Stakes, Melrose, a Group One and then the small matter of the Sky Bet Ebor itself stacks up against the best - but there may be an element of surprise about the decision too.

The vibes had looked so positive a year or so ago. The 2023 renewal, run for record prize money, had been won by the favourite Kinross, a proven Group One performer for Ralph Beckett and Frankie Dettori, chased home by Group winners Audience and Sandrine.

But the European Pattern Committee said 'non'. France had protected the Prix de La Foret.

So to last August, with Kinross a non-runner and Lake Forest withdrawn after issues at the start, victory went to the complete outsider Breege for the (John and Sean) Quinns and Colin Keane, with the highest-rated horse Audience, now a Group One winner, only fourth in a race again run for record prize money.

The York team will never show it but if privately they'd wanted to audition for The Glums in the immediate aftermath then it would have been very much understood.