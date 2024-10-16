Mike Vince backs Jamie Powell to bounce back from Cesarewitch disqualification

Mike Vince feels Jamie Powell has the support and wherewithal to bounce back from the disappointment of losing the Cesarewitch via the Whip Review Committee.
Jamie Powell left Newmarket on Saturday for what must have been an awful flight home, well aware that the biggest day in his fledgling racing career as a jockey might end this way.
It is every young rider's dream to land one of those big Saturday races - the perfect shop window being on national TV - and for Powell the ecstasy of Alphonse Le Grande being called the winner in that photo soon turned to agony as the reality of his breaking the whip rule sank in.
The young man from County Kildare has an impeccable racing pedigree. His late father Anthony was a jockey and, having graduated from Ireland’s famed RACE Academy, is now attached to the yard of Johnny Murtagh who, let no one be in any doubt, will give him the support and TLC he is going to need.
For for any jockey, 28 days banned from riding in the sport you love is a hammer blow.
Powell has already made a great impression even though, as he’ll tell you, he did not sit on a horse until he was 17.
He caught many an eye in particular when winning the Rockingham, one of those legendary Curragh sprints, on Ano Syra and, at the Irish Champions Festival of 2022, the ride he gave Kerkiyra, trained by his boss Murtagh, to beat 21 rivals in the Northfields Handicap was right out of the top drawer.
One thing of which you can be absolutely certain knowing the Irish jockeys, is that Powell won’t be lacking in support and friends in the next month as he comes to terms with what happened. Murtagh will obviously look after him too.
Be sure he will learn from this - we haven't by any means heard the last of Jamie Powell.
