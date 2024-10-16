Mike Vince backs Jamie Powell to bounce back from Cesarewitch disqualification

Jamie Powell left Newmarket on Saturday for what must have been an awful flight home, well aware that the biggest day in his fledgling racing career as a jockey might end this way.

It is every young rider's dream to land one of those big Saturday races - the perfect shop window being on national TV - and for Powell the ecstasy of Alphonse Le Grande being called the winner in that photo soon turned to agony as the reality of his breaking the whip rule sank in.

The young man from County Kildare has an impeccable racing pedigree. His late father Anthony was a jockey and, having graduated from Ireland’s famed RACE Academy, is now attached to the yard of Johnny Murtagh who, let no one be in any doubt, will give him the support and TLC he is going to need.

For for any jockey, 28 days banned from riding in the sport you love is a hammer blow.