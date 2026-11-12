+ Log in to read full article
The top amateur rider shares his thoughts

Mighty Park and Majborough among Willie Mullins star names in action at Navan

Sporting Life Plus
Fri November 13, 2026 · 2h ago

Patrick Mullins has revealed Mighty Park's schooling has been "immaculate" ahead of Saturday's chasing debut at Navan.

Connections will assess the ground conditions for JP McManus's promising five-year-old ahead of the Jimmy & Sheila Owens Irish EBF Beginners Chase, but he has been showing all the right signs in his preparatory work this autumn, according to the assistant trainer.

Mullins, who also provided a positive bulletin on Sunday's bumper ride at Cheltenham's November Meeting, said of Mighty Park: "We're very excited to see him.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING