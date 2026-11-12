Mighty Park and Majborough among Willie Mullins star names in action at Navan

Connections will assess the ground conditions for JP McManus's promising five-year-old ahead of the Jimmy & Sheila Owens Irish EBF Beginners Chase, but he has been showing all the right signs in his preparatory work this autumn, according to the assistant trainer.

Mullins, who also provided a positive bulletin on Sunday's bumper ride at Cheltenham's November Meeting, said of Mighty Park: "We're very excited to see him.