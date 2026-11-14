Mighty Bandit to have a rematch with Jonbon in Betfair Tingle Creek Chase

The improving six-year-old finished two and a quarter lengths behind the Nicky Henderson-trained son of Walk In The Park when the pair clashed in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham on Friday.

Had the son of Order Of St George not suffered a slip on turning in, the Lambourn handler believes the result could have been even closer between the pair in the Grade Two test, which Jonbon was winning for the third time.

And on the back of that effort, it has given Greatrex confidence to take on the JP McManus-owned gelding once again at Grade One level in the prestigious two-mile test on December 5th.

Greatrex said: “It was a good run. I think the slip stopped him getting alongside Jonbon, and then you don’t know what is going to happen then. If you had told me I would be beaten the distance he was by Jonbon I would have been happy.

“Apart from winning, I couldn’t have asked for much more. Early doors he was a bit cold, and he got close to the first two, but he has probably not been that quick before, but after that Sean (Bowen) said he was push button.

“He thought he would have one go going to two out, but he just had to get him balanced again after he slipped. You have lost a length there and in races like this it is small margins.

“He is still a baby as he is only six, but Sean said he felt incredible, so the Tingle Creek here we come.”

Although the test around Sandown Park will be different to the one Mighty Bandit faced on his comeback, Greatrex believes it will be one that suits the six-time race winner.

Greatrex added: “He wants small fields, and he won’t carry top weight in a handicap, we are all sporting and we are happy to roll the dice. The Tingle Creek will only have four or five runners in, and the horses he will be taking on will be similar to those at Cheltenham.

“It will likely be softer ground, and jumping is his asset. He is only six, and he is only going to get better. He is really exciting.”