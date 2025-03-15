Midlands Grand National report and reaction | Mr Vango wins for Sara Bradstock and Jack Tudor

Mr Vango, who stands 18 hands tall, is the star of Bradstock's yard and the apple of his trainer's eye. He was also the last winner trained by her late husband Mark and has delighted his supporters this season, winning all of his three starts.

Connections had hoped to head to Aintree for the Grand National but were highly unlikely to make the cut from his rating of 143 having gone up by 8lbs for his two previous victories this season.

A winner of the London National on his reappearance, he followed up in the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock jumping and galloping from the front on both occasions.

Mr Vango again jumped out in front under Tudor and jumped from fence to fence but he was passed at the end of the first circuit by the free-running Saint Davy (whose exertions told when he weakened quickly deep into the race). Eventual runner-up Tanganyika was also close to the pace in a race where surprisingly few got into it.

The field were almost in single file with two circuits to run but had bunched up to some extent with one lap to go with Charlie Deutsch taking a look behind him on Tanganyika.

That confidence proved well-founded as he and Mr Vango had seen off My Silver Lining et al at the top of the home-straight and had the race between them.