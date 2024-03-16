Midlands Grand National report and free video replay | victory for Value Bet selection Beauport

Beauport, advised at 16/1 by Value Bet, won the bet365 Midlands Grand National Handicap Chase at Uttoxeter.
Jockey Jordan Nailor had to earn his riding fee aboard the 18/1 winner with Beauport proving hard to steer around the final turn into the home straight.
The consistent and gallant grey My Silver Lining took the opportunity to take a couple of lengths out of the field but by the time he jumped the second last he had Beauport, Autonomous Cloud and Mr Incredible snapping at his heels.
The latter two never quite managed to get into a challenging position but Beauport was alongside as they jumped the last and powered clear on landing to win by a length and three quarters to the delight of Nailor who saluted the stands.
Top-weight Mr Incredible, trained by Willie Mullins, got up for second near the line to deny My Silver Lining minor honours.
Autonomous Cloud was fourth and Farceur Du Large fifth.
Beauport, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, had not been out since being pulled up at Warwick in the Classic Chase - won by My Silver Lining - in January but fresh from a short break, returned to his very best to claim the biggest prize of his career.
Speaking to ITV Racing, a beaming Nailor said: "He's a bit of a big old lump and the bends are a bit tight for him at times and he was hanging a bit.
"His jumping has been a challenge over fences a few times but today he was good - very, very good - and that's what won it for him today; those last few big jumps.
"He means so much to me this horse, he's given me the best days out ever.
"The people here make it a brilliant, fun place, it's always a great atmosphere and all thanks go to the horse and Faye who looks after him and rides him every day."
It is of course not the first time the colours of Bryan and Philippa Burrough have been worn to National success and the gelding’s trainer hopes he could one one day follow in the footsteps of Corbiere and line up at Aintree for the Grand National itself.
“It was really brilliant and really exciting,” said Twiston-Davies.
“It’s brilliant for Jordan as he’s had a bit of a quiet season and it was great, we’re all really happy.
“Jordan has won a few big races on him before and it all went well on the day. We have no idea why he ran so bad at Warwick but it all went better for him this time.
“I hope it will be the Grand National one day. The owners had Corbiere and he will hopefully follow in his footsteps.”
