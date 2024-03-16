Midlands Grand National report and free video replay | victory for Value Bet selection Beauport

Beauport, advised at 16/1 by Value Bet, won the bet365 Midlands Grand National Handicap Chase at Uttoxeter.

Jockey Jordan Nailor had to earn his riding fee aboard the 18/1 winner with Beauport proving hard to steer around the final turn into the home straight. The consistent and gallant grey My Silver Lining took the opportunity to take a couple of lengths out of the field but by the time he jumped the second last he had Beauport, Autonomous Cloud and Mr Incredible snapping at his heels. The latter two never quite managed to get into a challenging position but Beauport was alongside as they jumped the last and powered clear on landing to win by a length and three quarters to the delight of Nailor who saluted the stands. Top-weight Mr Incredible, trained by Willie Mullins, got up for second near the line to deny My Silver Lining minor honours. Autonomous Cloud was fourth and Farceur Du Large fifth. Beauport, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, had not been out since being pulled up at Warwick in the Classic Chase - won by My Silver Lining - in January but fresh from a short break, returned to his very best to claim the biggest prize of his career.

