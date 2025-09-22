Middle Park Stakes tips: Horse-by-horse guide

Matt Brocklebank runs the rule over the potential field for Saturday's Middle Park Stakes and he's struggling to get away from Aidan O'Brien's stranglehold on the race.

BRUSSELS (Aidan O’Brien) Beat Kansas by three-quarters of a length in Curragh maiden on debut but seemingly had his limitations exposed since then, only fourth when sent off favourite for a valuable sales race at Doncaster having previously been turned over in Listed company. He looks likely to start among the outsiders, particularly given the strength in depth to his trainer’s team.

COPPULL (Clive Cox) Finished third to Gstaad in the Coventry before improving his form to win the G2 Richmond Stakes at Goodwood. First backwards step in his career when only fifth behind a couple of these in the Prix Morny last month, paying late on for early exuberance. Has the talent to go close if able to harness his enthusiasm a little more efficiently.

FIRST APPROACH (Aidan O’Brien) Hasn’t missed many of the big meetings but Naas maiden success the only time he’s emerged on top. Cheekpieces and blinkers both tried, to no avail, and he’d be a long way down the pecking order at Ballydoyle based on what we’ve seen so far.

FIVE WAYS (Andrew Balding) Stable having a fine time of things and no great surprise to see the son of Kameko supplemented for this after knuckling down well to fend off all-comers in the Group 3 Sirenia Stakes at Kempton earlier in the month. Needs to maintain his upward trajectory in order to be seriously competitive at Group 1 level but fully effective on turf and not without hope of hitting the frame.

GSTAAD (Aidan O’Brien) Backed up Navan maiden triumph on debut when impressing in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. Missed a couple of months but taken form up a notch since returning, beaten narrowly in the Prix Morny and National Stakes at the Curragh earlier this month. Every reason to expect another big run and he just about sets the bar here.

HAVANA HURRICANE (Eve Johnson Houghton) Trainer showing a fine 'in-it-to-win-it' attitude with juveniles this season and this colt has held his form really well since winning on debut on May 2. Touched off in the Weatherbys Super Sprint and has been far from disgraced in a couple of Group 2 events since then but he's a rung below the pick of these on form and doesn't appear to have much scope for further progression.

HILITANY (George Boughey) Big-money purchase (£300,000) at Goffs UK Breeze-Up in the spring and he’s really starting to look the part after a promising debut second at Ffos Las. Latest Windsor victory was emphatic, showing speed from the off to make all the running, and fascinating to see how he copes with this considerable step up in grade.

KANSAS (Aidan O’Brien) Another hardy son of Wootton Bassett who has held his form throughout a busy juvenile campaign that started on May 10. Only has a Tipperary maiden triumph to speak of in the win column but runner-up at Listed and Group 2 level the last twice and definitely shaped like a step back up to six furlongs will play to his strengths in the Flying Childers at Doncaster.

PUERTO RICO (Aidan O’Brien) Remarkable level of consistency throughout his six-race campaign to this point, improving gradually with every outing and deservedly breaking through in the Group 2 Champagne Stakes at Doncaster earlier this month. Bred to carry on improving and likely to put plenty of pace into the race seeing as he’s dropping a furlong from the Town Moor race. Certainly not to be discounted.

THE PUBLICAN’S SON (Joseph O’Brien) Thrown in at the deep end on debut when contesting the Group 3 Round Tower Stakes at the Curragh and belied odds of 40/1 to flash home from the back and grab second behind relatively experienced winner. Group 1 target at the second time of asking looks a statement of intent but he needs to be a very fast learner if he’s going to open his account in this company.

WISE APPROACH (Charlie Appleby) Winner at Ascot on debut and put subsequent lesser York effort behind him when runner-up to Charles Darwin the Norfolk Stakes at Ascot. Showed a sparkling turn of foot when back in winner’s enclosure at Newbury (Listed) in July, before another sound effort when beaten half a length into third in the Prix Morny. Clearly has lots of natural speed and one of the standout form horses in the field.