Middle Park Stakes report and replay: Wise Approach survives scare

Wise Approach overcame a stumble at the start to come from last-to-first and win the Tattersalls Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

Those who had backed the 11/8 favourite would have hard their hearts in their mouths as he stumbled two strides after the stalls opened having clipped heels but William Buick bided his time. He made his challenge on the far side of the field as the strong-travelling Brussels (9/1) and Coppull (7/1) joined battle on the other flank and really found his stride inside the final furlong. Charlie Appleby’s charge stretched out well to score by three-quarters-of-a-length and earn a 20/1 quote from Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the Betfred 2000 Guineas. Brussels got the better of the battle for second by a short-head.

Appleby said: “We never expected to stumble (coming out of the stalls), but the plan was to drop in. I felt in the Morny that William gave him a great ride, but I did feel that when he gave him the kick he was electric that day, but I did feel that the horse just pulled up in front. “I said to William just put him on the line today. Now, he did that, but it is never easy to watch when you go across like that. Anyway, full credit to William and full credit to the horse. I’m delighted to have a juvenile like him. "I think he has given us glimpses of it (turn of foot). At Ascot he won impressively in his maiden. Me and York just don’t go hand-in-hand, but then at Royal Ascot we said hold him up Will. Gstaad won that day, but we won the other group really as we did the same that day. "We were learning about the horse. Obviously he has got stronger and here we are today. He is battle hardened and he is a bit more chiselled for sure (compared to his previous two winners of the race), but he is a Mehmas and he is a half-brother to a good sprinter. I’m delighted for the team. "I’d say that is it for this year. He is very much a Commonwealth Cup horse for next year and we will stick to Plan A.”

William Buick celebrates Wise Approach's Middle Park win