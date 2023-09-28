Middle Park Stakes preview: Rossa Ryan hoping Task Force can prove up to the job

Rossa Ryan hopes Task Force can maintain his unbeaten status on his Group One debut in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The son of Frankel, who is out of 2010 1000 Guineas heroine Special Duty, boasts a perfect record entering the prestigious six-furlong contest after backing up his debut success at Salisbury with a near flawless display in the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy at the Yorkshire track on his most recent start. Although the Ralph Beckett-trained two-year-old, who is one of nine runners that will contest the £275,000 prize has work to do on official figures with a number of his rivals Ryan is confident Task Force can find the required improvement to play his part at the finish.

Ryan said: “He has done everything right so far and his Listed race at Ripon is working out really well. Quite a lot impressed me about him the last day as his win didn’t really feel like a race, it felt more like a piece of work as he was doing it that easily. “I know this is a massive leap forward into a Group One, but he has done everything right and you can’t fault him in any manner. “He has a very good cruise control and hopefully he can use that at the weekend. As to what his best attribute is I don’t know yet, but hopefully he will answer a few of those questions on Saturday.” While unable to single out Task Force’s most lethal asset Ryan feels that Juddmonte’s homebred colt has made giant strides mentally since first gracing the track Ryan added: “He has had the perfect preparation and he is now starting to figure things out. He learned a lot the last day. He still looked green, even though he won comfortably, and there should be plenty more to come from him. “I’ve sat on him once or twice at home and he has matured up a lot. He has definitely come forward with his racing. He was a small bit of a handful before racing, but he is now figuring things out.” The undulations of the Rowley Mile can catch some horses out but Ryan will not be offering that as an excuse should Task Force taste defeat. He added: “I think he will be fine on the track as Ripon is undulating enough and he handled that really well. I was very taken by him that day and I’d now be hoping he steps forward again.”

