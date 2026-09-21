They are topped by ante-post favourite Great Barrier Reef who was racing for the first time since landing the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot in June when suffering a shock defeat in the Round Tower Stakes at the Curragh at the end of August.

Push The Boat Out, who was receiving five pounds when beating him a neck that day, is set to reoppose for Michael O’Callaghan.

Carry The Flag, Confucius, Man’s Best Friend and Marco Polo complete the Ballydoyle quintet.

Joseph O’Brien has a big player in runaway National Stakes winner Folsom Blues, Charlie Appleby is set to run the unbeaten Inner City Blues and Norfolk Stakes hero Orthodox could bid to bounce back from a first career defeat in the Prix Morny last time.

Recent Dundalk winner Force Noir was supplemented into the race by Amo Racing. He was having his first start for Robson De Aguiar when beating Hanney Field by two-and-a-half lengths.

Gimcrack and Molecomb third Hell Of A Spin completes the potential field with impressive Haydock winner Sharadd a notable absentee following the sad death of his owner Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Monday.

Latest betting for Tattersalls Middle Park

Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 2 Great Barrier Reef, 4 Folsom Blues, Inner City Blues, 5 Orthodox, Push The Boat Out, 12 Marco Polo, 20 Confucius, Man’s Best Friend, 33 Force Noir, 40 Carry The Flag, 66 Hell Of A Spin