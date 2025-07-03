Middle-distance classic crop searching for a star

Saturday’s Eclipse Stakes marks the first opportunity for the leading members of the classic generation to be tested against the best of the older middle-distance performers that have remained in training.

For the last four years (and for seven of the last ten), the three-year-olds have been too strong for their elders in the Eclipse, with Ballydoyle trio St Mark’s Basilica, Paddington and City of Troy, along with French colt Vadeni, being the most recent winners. Before that, the 2020 Eclipse wasn’t open to three-year-olds as it was run just a day after the postponed Derby and Oaks in that Covid-affected year.

This year’s Eclipse field will see another clash of the generations, though the four three-year-olds who have been declared appear to have their work cut out against four-year-old Ombudsman who put up a top-class effort when winning the Prince of Wales’s Stakes impressively. If the betting has it right, it will be a one-two for the pair of older colts in the field as Sosie, a dual Group 1 winner at Longchamp this year, is second favourite.

The apparent lack of a stand-out candidate from the classic generation for this year’s Eclipse reflects the wider picture that there’s little strength in depth among the current crop of middle-distance three-year-olds, especially the colts, compared with previous years.

It’s a different story among the milers where Field of Gold, who could step up in distance later on, is looking a champion worthy of the name but, rated fully 10 lb behind him on 122, Lambourn is the only middle-distance three-year-old so far this season to have hauled himself above the 120 mark.

For a Derby winner, or a dual Derby winner as he is now after his gutsy defeat of stable-companion Serious Contender at the Curragh last weekend (replay below), that’s a low rating by historical standards and he didn’t even have to replicate it at the Curragh to beat a much-improved rival (now with a Timeform rating of 115) who had been beaten from a BHA mark of 92 at Royal Ascot just ten days earlier. The gap between handicaps and classics isn’t normally bridged quite so easily.