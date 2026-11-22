“I’m a Bowen, so I love a Grand National fence, and I would be keen to run him in the Becher. We will see what Sean and James (Bowen) think, as they might try to calm me down, but I am excited by him.”

“He is entered in the Becher, and the Sefton, and he will be entered in the Grade Two Esher Novices’ Chase at Sandown Park, but I would say he is probably more a Becher horse.

“I thought Sean (Bowen) was going to drop him in at Aintree the other day, but he came in the paddock and said he was going to make all on him, which was a bit of a shock, but he just jumped them all to sleep.

Bowen said: “Since Off The Jury has had a fence put in front of him he has been a different animal. His jumping is just unbelievable.

And while this would represent the toughest test to date that Off The Jury, who is unbeaten since going chasing, has faced, Bowen is confident he can rise to the challenge.

Although the pair hold entries in both races, Bowen expects Off The Jury , who completed a hat-trick of wins over regulation fences at Aintree on his latest start, to head for the Becher, and Queensbury Boy the Sefton

The Welsh handler intends to send both horses to the Merseyside venue in a bid to capture the William Hill Grand Sefton Handicap Chase and William Hill Half A Mill Becher Handicap Chase.



Although Off The Jury failed to win in 10 starts over hurdles, including in five attempts over them for his current connections, Bowen admits he was confident things would come together once the Jukebox Jury gelding was sent chasing.

Bowen said: “We schooled him over fences not long after we had him, and we probably wasted a bit of time sticking over hurdles with him, but it did no harm as we thought he would be a nice chaser this season. He is doing what we thought we would do when we bought him, so I’m delighted. Ben Brain gave him a wind operation, and that probably made all the difference.”

Queensbury Boy has already bagged one major prize this season, having captured the Betway Summer Plate Handicap Chase at Market Rasen back in July.

And after finishing fourth in the Sodexo Live! Regal Encore Handicap Chase following a short break, Bowen expects him to strip much sharper for his debut over the Grand National fences.

He added: “I think Queensbury Boy will be a Topham horse, so he will probably, touchwood, have a run in the Sefton to see how he takes to the fences. I think he would have a right chance in it. He ran well at Ascot, on what his first start since winning the Summer Plate. I was really pleased with him, and hopefully he would go well over the National fences.

“Although he had done plenty of work, he will definitely come on for the run, so I’m excited about him as well.”

Attention will turn to the Coral Welsh Grand National for Holokea, who provided Bowen with his first Cheltenham winner in his absence, when making a winning return to action in the Oddschecker Handicap Chase.

Bowen said: “He was very good, but we thought we had him very good at home. It was a prep run for the Welsh Grand National, and that is where he will go next. Brian Hughes got off him and said he would be a Scottish Grand National horse, but Jayne (Brace, joint-owner) said the Welsh Grand National, so we will give that a go, and go from there.

“You never know, if he goes up in the handicap enough, we will ask Jayne about entering him in the Grand National as he is a brilliant jumper. Maybe that won’t be this season, but next, if he goes up a few pounds, which I think he will as he is improving all the time. He is a proper nice horse, and these stayers get better with age.”

Away from the track, Bowen admits that work on his new base, at Rosewill Stables in Worcestershire, should be completed in time for him to move from his family’s yard in Pembrokeshire, in time for the 2026/27 National Hunt campaign.

He added: “There are a lot of things going on. The four-furlong deep sand gallop is nearly done. We have just got to do a few things with the straight gallop, and schooling strip. Realistically, we will start moving things over in May, ready for the new season. I try to go up there once or twice a month to see how things are getting on, and they are doing a brilliant job up there.

“Dad (Peter Bowen) will still have a few pre-trainers, and youngsters, but the bulk of it will be at the new place, and it will be brilliant for us. There are fifty four boxes there at the moment, but there should be ninety by the time we have finished.”