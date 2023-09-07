Mick Easterby has paid tribute to Derby-winning jockey Edward Hide

Hide had a long and distinguished association with the Easterby stable, but his crowning glory came when winning the 1973 Derby with Morston for Arthur Budgett, pipping Lester Piggott on Cayo Doro.

Three-times champion apprentice in the 1950s, Hide won the prestigious ‘Cock of the North’ accolade 16 times.

Writing on his website Easterby said: “It is with great sadness today that I heard of the passing of my great buddy Eddie Hide.

“Eddie Hide was quite simply one of the best Flat jockeys I have seen seen. He was wonderful.

“In my career I have been fortunate to put up two of the finest jockeys. Sadly 2023 has seen the passing of both Eddie and my former stable jockey Terry Lucas.

“In the 1970s I’d put Eddie up whenever I had a runner in any of the big races and he never let me down once. Eddie had it all. He was an intelligent man and he knew the formbook inside out.

“You could get rich quite quickly backing Eddie on my horses, because he only rode them when he knew they were going to win.”

Hide won the 1000 Guineas for Easterby on Mrs McArdy in 1977 and was associated with the champion sprinter of 1976, Lochnager, winning the Temple, the King’s Stand, the July Cup and the William Hill Sprint Trophy (now Nunthorpe).

Easterby went on: “I owe a great deal to Eddie Hide. He rode the biggest winners of my career and he helped put the stable on the map in the 1970s.”