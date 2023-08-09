Mick Channon keen to find Caernarfon an opportunity for deserved victory

Caernarfon will have her sights slightly lowered for her next outing following her game effort in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Although only fifth on the Sussex Downs, Jack Channon’s Oaks third was beaten just two-and-three-quarter lengths in a muddling renewal of the 10-furlong Group One. The contest was run at a steady pace before turning into a dash for the line as Roger Varian’s Al Husn proved best placed to grab the honours and although proud of his filly for once again proving herself worthy of a place at the top table, Channon was left to rue the way the race was run. He said: “It was a mess of a race. Ryan (Moore, aboard Above The Curve) has walked round, controlled the race and then they have sprinted and us, the French filly (Blue Rose Cen) and Nashwa had no chance from where we were. “Nashwa has picked up well and our filly has picked up as well all the way to the line. They took two lengths out of her and never got further away, she’s been beaten just over two and a half lengths. “She ran an absolute cracker, but the race certainly wasn’t run anywhere near what we would have liked to suit her. We’re not the only one, it was the same scenario for Blue Rose Cen and Nashwa. I couldn’t be happier with her performance.” Caernarfon could now get her passport stamped as the West Ilsley handler eyes securing the confidence-boosting success her consistent efforts this season have deserved. She has options at both the Curragh and Deauville, as Channon prepares to drop the filly back to Group Two or Group Three level over the coming weeks.

