Mick Channon has announced he will hand over his training operation to son Jack from the new year.

Channon, 73, first took out a licence in 1989 and recently saddled the 2,500th winner of his career on the Flat in Britain. Formerly a top-class footballer for Southampton, Norwich, Manchester City and England, he also reached the top in his second career – winning Group Ones with the likes of Piccolo, Zafeen, Tobougg and Queen’s Logic. He came so close to landing the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, with Youmzain finishing runner-up on a remarkable three occasions.