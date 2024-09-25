Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Annaf wins under Rossa Ryan (Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia / Mathea Kelley)
Annaf wins under Rossa Ryan (Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia / Mathea Kelley)

Mick Appleby ready to aim high again with Annaf

By Ashley Iveson
11:26 · WED September 25, 2024

An appearance on Qipco British Champions Day and a second trip to Saudi Arabia are among the options under consideration for Annaf following his return to form at Newbury on Saturday.

Mick Appleby’s sprinter enjoyed a fantastic end to last season, landing the Portland at Doncaster and the Bengough Stakes at Ascot – and following a readying run at Lingfield, he claimed the best part of £1million with victory in the Saudi National Bank 1351 Turf Sprint in Riyadh in February.

The five-year-old was well held on his return from over six months off the track in the Sprint Cup at Haydock, albeit after encountering a troubled passage, but his third-place finish in the Dubai International Airport World Trophy was a significant step in the right direction.

“He ran very well, we were very pleased with him,” said Appleby. “He was probably drawn on the wrong side and the (heavy) ground was a bit against him, but he ran well.

“He’s in the Bengough at Ascot again, so we’ll decide whether we are going to go there or not, then there’s Champions Day and we’ll probably go and have another tilt in Saudi with him, I would think.

“He got murdered at Haydock, so it was nice to see him run a good race on Saturday.”

https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/shop/horses-to-follow?utm_source=SL_HTFJUMP&utm_medium=articlebanner&utm_content=in-article

The Rutland-based trainer also provided a positive update on the well-being of the Breeders’ Cup bound pair of Big Evs and Big Mojo.

Having won the Juvenile Turf Sprint last term, Big Evs will bid to double up in the Turf Sprint, while Big Mojo is this year’s Juvenile Turf Sprint candidate.

“They’re both good and they’re both going straight there now,” Appleby added.

“They’re both in good order.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING