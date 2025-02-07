Sporting Life
Jockey Michael O'Sullivan

Michael O'Sullivan in intensive care following Thurles fall

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri February 07, 2025 · 11 min ago

Jockey Michael O’Sullivan is in intensive care following a fall at Thurles on Thursday.

O’Sullivan was riding Wee Charlie for Gerard O’Leary and was one of three fallers at the last in the two-mile Racing Again February 20th Handicap Chase, with two other runners badly hampered and unseating their riders.

The rest of the meeting was abandoned after the second race as the air ambulance arrived to take O’Sullivan to hospital.

An update on X from Dr Jennifer Pugh, chief medical officer of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, said: “Michael is in the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital being treated for his injuries sustained at Thurles yesterday and is receiving the best medical care.

“Michael’s family wish to express their gratitude for all the well wishes.”

