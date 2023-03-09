Michael O’Sullivan is counting downs the days to the Cheltenham Festival, as one of the rising stars of the weighing room heads to Prestbury Park with an enviable hand to play.

As Constitution Hill and Honeysuckle were strutting their stuff on the opening day 12 months ago, O’Sullivan was still at college studying for a degree in agricultural science and his only experience of the Festival to date was an uneventful ride aboard a 66/1 shot in the 2022 Kim Muir. Things will be a lot different one year on and the next time he gets the leg-up at Prestbury Park, he will be heading to the start aboard Marine Nationale – one of the leading players in the Festival-opening Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. "I wish it was starting tomorrow really," said O’Sullivan.

"We’re just hoping now that all horses and jockeys get there in one piece and I’m really looking forward to it. "It’s a bit of a nervous week and you just hope yourself and the horses get over there healthy and well." It takes less than four minutes for bubbles to be burst and reputations ruined in the Supreme, a race which time and again has proven no place for youthful exuberance. The fledgling riding ability of a young Patrick Mullins when partnering Cousin Vinny and Brian O’Connell aboard Dunguib were both hot topics of conversation in the build up to the Festival opener in the past, but a measure of O’Sullivan’s growing reputation since turning professional is that the ice-cool Cork native is simply expected to deliver on the big stage. "Of course there will be a few nerves, a few butterflies I guess you can call it, and I suppose there is a lot of pressure that comes with it,” continued O’Sullivan. “But it’s exciting and I wouldn’t want to be in any other position. If you are riding horses, you want to be riding on the big days and at the Cheltenham Festival. Going out to ride a fancied runner in a Grade One and the Supreme is obviously massive and really exciting and I’m in a very lucky position.” He went on: “I suppose you have a fair idea what’s going to happen and I’ve definitely ran through it in my head and which way you would like it to go – you’re just hoping you get that bit of luck in running. “You could go down to the first hurdle and plan A, B and C could be out of the window. But both Marine Nationale and Good Land are straightforward enough rides and I’ll just look to keep things simple on them and hopefully that will be enough on the day. “You’re just hoping everything goes well and to try to enjoy it as much as you can.”

Backed by owner-trainer Barry Connell, O’Sullivan has proven more than up to the task in both opportunities at Grade One level this term. He was coolness personified when confidently producing Marine Nationale late to claim his first top-table success in the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse, while he used Good Land’s turn of foot at the perfect moment to seal the Nathaniel Lacey at the Dublin Racing Festival – further exemplifying his astute race-riding brain aboard the horse he will partner in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle on Wednesday afternoon. Those horses form the spine of O’Sullivan’s Cheltenham squad and he is adamant he would not change his mounts for anything else in their respective Grade One contests. He added: “I’m very lucky to have come across two really good horses and I really wouldn’t swap them for anything else in their races. “Marine is unbeaten and Good Land is probably unlucky not to be unbeaten – other than the unseat (at Fairyhouse on debut), he’s been perfect really. They both haven’t put a foot wrong and we just hope it continues that way. “They are both Grade One winners and are both in good nick at home. They go there with a real chance, so I just hope we get a bit of luck on the day and they run their race.” Victory for either would also be the dream way to repay the faith of Connell, who took a chance on a fresh-faced amateur after he steered Marine Nationale to victory in a Punchestown bumper last May, promising plenty of support in the professional ranks. “It would be great and very satisfying (to win for Barry) as he as been very good to me,” continued O’Sullivan. “He’s put a lot of faith in me and we’ve had a great season, I just hope it continues. Things have gone really well since turning professional.”