The 24-year-old was riding Wee Charlie for trainer Gerard O’Leary and was one of three fallers at the final fence in the two-mile Racing Again February 20th Handicap Chase.

The rest of the meeting was abandoned as the air ambulance arrived to take O’Sullivan to hospital, and it was later confirmed that he was being treated in the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital, where he had remained since.

Dr Jennifer Pugh, chief medical officer of the IHRB, said in a statement: “Michael sadly passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning surrounded by his loving family in Cork University Hospital. We extend our appreciation to the multidisciplinary teams who provided the best of medical care to Michael, both on the racecourse and in Cork University Hospital.

“Michael’s family took the decision to donate his organs at this incredibly difficult time, but in doing so made a choice that will make a real difference to the lives of other patients and their families.

“I have had the privilege of knowing Michael through his amateur and professional career and his dedication, modesty and kind nature always made him a pleasure to be around. Michael’s success and his humility will have inspired many and I share the feeling of loss today with all those who knew him.

“Michael’s family would like to reiterate their gratefulness for all the support they have received in the last couple of days and express their appreciation to the local community and racing family. The O’Sullivan family have asked for privacy at this time.”