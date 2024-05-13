Michael Dods stable tour 2024 Flat season including Azure Blue and Dakota Gold

Our man Andrew McLaren has been to visit Michael Dods at his yard in Darlington to get the lowdown on his team with the Dante Festival at York on the horizon.

York runners Azure Blue

👑 Azure Blue is all set to attempt to defend her crown in the Duke Of York Stakes at @yorkracecourse on Wednesday!



👀 @mdodsracing has even hinted at a drop back to 5f with his sprinting star for the Nunthorpe Stakes later in the season, a race he has a bit of history with... pic.twitter.com/6MVQ1Sfjxe — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) May 13, 2024

It was a great day when she won the Group 2 Duke Of York Stakes last year. She jumped and travelled well, I thought she’d run well but feared Highfield Princess would take a lot of beating, she probably needed the run, and our filly was excellent. But then she went to Newmarket, we had a bit of trouble with her feet, and she was never happy in the July Cup. When she came home we scoped her and found ulcers and stomach issues, and her feet, so by the time we got her where we were happy with her it was too late so we just finished for the season. She’s wintered very well, we’ve brought her along very steadily, it’s not ideal going to York without a prep run but you’ve got to start somewhere. I can see her running well but needing the run. I can easily see her coming back to five furlongs this year at some stage. The Nunthorpe possibly, she’s in the Temple Stakes, we’ll see. She’s often a strong traveller in her races, I wouldn’t be surprised if we did give her a run over five furlongs just to see. I think she is a horse with Group One ability, if we can get her back on track after the setbacks to where she was I think she’s got the capabilities to be competitive in Group One races over five or six furlongs. Commanche Falls

🏆🏆 Two Stewards Cups

🥈 Second in an Ayr Gold Cup

✅ A Group 3 winner



There aren't many more consistent sprinters around than Commanche Falls! He's come on plenty for his comeback run and heads to @yorkracecourse on Wednesday in good form, says @mdodsracing pic.twitter.com/4ILh3vkt7b — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) May 13, 2024

He’s done well, he’s improved with age. It’s a bit more difficult for him now because he’s in Listed and Group races but the programme book picks itself for where he can run. He’ll go to York for the Duke Of York Stakes, a race he ran well in last year, it just looks a bit of a warmer contest this year. I thought he needed the run at Newmarket, it was his first outing and he hadn’t come in his coat but he’s a lot more forward now. I don’t really think Newmarket plays to his strengths but it was just to get a run into him really. He’s in at the Curragh at the end of the month, that’s a possibility, but he’ll probably follow a similar route to last season. Northern Express

Northern Express loves it at @yorkracecourse with five wins and four placed efforts from 15 runs on the Knavesmire!



Here he is putting the finishing touches to his prep as @mdodsracing sends him back to his favourite track this week... pic.twitter.com/qiClwrsbrc — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) May 13, 2024

He’s in good form, he’ll run at York at the end of the week. I think he’s probably better over seven furlongs. Fast ground is what he wants and hopefully the handicapper will drop him a little bit to give him a chance. He loves it at York so if he gets an early pace that he likes to aim at he’ll go well. I think the handicapper is in charge for now. He’s a strong traveller and maybe he’ll be a horse that will benefit from a set of cheekpieces, that might just bring a bit more out of him. Dakota Gold

Great to see the old boy 𝘿𝙖𝙠𝙤𝙩𝙖 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙 looking well in himself at @mdodsracing this morning! 😍



This 10-year-old is still showing plenty of the old spark at home and is set to head back to his beloved @yorkracecourse on Wednesday... pic.twitter.com/k5BSMwy3Xx — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) May 13, 2024

He’s been a tremendous horse. He’s always had his problems with the starting stalls. My wife loads him, no lead, he goes in last. He prefers soft ground, he’s getting on a bit now but the handicapper is starting to give him a chance. He’ll run on Wednesday at York but whether he’s capable of winning this sort of race, he’s probably more likely he could win at York in a 0-85 or 90 but probably struggle in the 105s. But he’s well and he loves the track so he deserves to go back again. I was never happy with him last year, he wasn’t carrying much condition behind the saddle, but this year he’s come back in a much better frame of mind and he looks better and the handicapper has given him a chance so I’m sure it won’t be long before he’s winning again. Woven At his age now, the handicapper isn’t giving him a lot of assistance, and he probably needs some. He loves it soft, he can’t have it soft enough. Over six furlongs he’s probably better on a stiffer track which is why he’s ran well at Ayr, at Doncaster, but the speedy flat tracks like York he probably wouldn’t travel as well as you’d like him to. He’s definitely a frustrating horse (second seven times), but because he keeps finishing second the handicapper never relents. Challet He was too high in the handicap last year but has dropped a bit now and loves York. He’ll probably go there on Friday but might just need the run, he won’t run if the ground is too firm, but he loves the track and the plan is to run him. Kalganov He’s in at York on Friday but he probably won’t get in. He’s done well, he looks great, he probably wants some juice in the ground but he looks very well at the minute and I’m sure he’ll be winning soon. Rest of the team Glenfinnan He’s a nice horse. When we bought him Andrew (Balding) said to geld him so we did and he’s been showing us speed which is why we went back to six furlongs at Newmarket but he was out on the wing and I don’t think he handled the track. His work had been very good and he showed a good attitude to win at Ascot last time. The race probably wasn’t run to suit, they went very slow early, and a faster run race would suit him better. I think he’s quite an exciting sprinter to look forward to, I think there’s a lot more to come and we like him a lot.

Glenfinnan looking proud after his Ascot win