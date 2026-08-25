Michael Dods ponders Gimcrack winner Arapaho Gold options

The son of Bayside Boy was gelded before he even ran and therefore cannot run in the Middle Park or Dewhurst Stakes, or the 2000 Guineas or Commonwealth Cup next year.

Dods said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "There’s only two races that we could possibly look at.

"There’s the Mill Reef at Newbury, we could run there and see how he came out of that. If we wanted, that could be it.

"Or we’ve got the new race on Champions Day, the six-furlong race.

"Those would be the two races we’d look at and that would be it for the season.

"[Next year] You’ve got the Jersey, he will stay seven furlongs so Royal Ascot if we’re heading there we’ve got the Jersey and then you’ve got the Duke of York taking on the older horses.

"There are races to be heading for, though it is harder being a gelding.

"I haven’t got a problem with him going seven furlongs. He came home strong. I’d say he’s more of a seven-furlong horse than a six but he has the speed to go six."