Michael Dods on Arapaho Gold ahead of the Gimcrack Stakes at York

"We saw the horse in Goffs and we bought him but it wasn't plain sailing after that. Once we got him home, it was quite clear that he was slightly difficult, a nervous sort and we had to go very slowly.

"We bought one or two horses from Patrick Burns over the years and they have always done well. He's a very good small breeder, he's bred some good horses like Art Power and Winter Power," he explained of how Arapaho Gold came to be in the yard.

Dods, though, told the Nick Luck Daily podcast that it hasn't been plain sailing with the son of Bayside Boy despite the impressive start to his career.

Arapaho Gold is unbeaten in three starts, winning two novices at Thirsk before stepping up to listed company at Newbury (replay below), winning impressively.

"Richie McGrath broke him in and Richie asked me if we could have him gelded because he was finding it very difficult but he spent plenty of time doing it and, to be fair, it was worthwhile."

Despite that inauspicious start, it was soon clear that Arapaho Gold could be above average.

"From day one of his work he looked pretty good," Dods continued.

"I had it in my head at the start, Bayside Boy hadn't had any runners then, that he was probably going to be more a six, seven furlong type of horse but he showed us plenty of speed early on to set him off over five which he did well.

"His progression has been exciting and it has surprised us a bit but he's had a few blips on the way with the Brian Yeardley where he reared up and got his leg over the stalls. It was probably a blessing because we had to change our plans completely; we didn't go to the Windsor Castle so it gave him a steadier plan and we went to a second novice at Thirsk which he won easily and that was a stepping stone to go to Newbury.

"I thought he was impressive at Newbury because nothing went right. He got a bump early on, it set him alight, he was on the outside. He showed a great attitude to knuckle down in the last furlong and I thought he did it nicely.

"It's all systems go for York and looking forward to it but under no illusions; it's a tough task but you've got to be excited about it."