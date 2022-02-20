Resident expert Man On The Spot previews today's action from Meydan with a verdict and selection on every race.

11.05 Meydan

King Of The Nite, placed at Churchill Downs in 2020, hasn't run since last March and may just need this. LAKE CAUSEWAY has been racing over further but has the pace for this and Tadhg O'Shea picks him over Bosphorus, twice runner-up for the Gosdens early last year, and Zahau. Black Mark was staying on over Jebel Ali's stiff 6f last week and should be thereabouts while Line Of Sunshine showed his best form over the track and trip last month before a poor run on Jebel Ali's Dirt track. 11.40 Meydan

Desert Peace won a handicap here last March and made a successful reappearance on New Year's Day. He was well beaten in a carnival handicap last month but this is a drop in class. MNASEK (NAP) takes an even bigger drop having competed at Group 2 level the last twice. The Group 3 Oaks winner here a year ago, she can get back to winning ways. Shanty Star has completed a double in minor handicaps over shorter but faces better rivals as does the consistent Celtic Prince, a dual course and distance winner. 12.15 Meydan

Zero To A Hundred mainly races on Dirt, as he did when scoring here in November and on his last start, but was narrowly beaten over 7f on Turf last April. Ursa Minor, a winner at Yarmouth in 2019 for John Gosden, has performed well under an apprentice the last twice and Ray Dawson takes over. Boston George had been racing over shorter on Dirt before staying on nicely over a mile on Turf a fortnight ago and should make a bold bid to get off the mark for Doug Watson. KING OF ARMS also won for the Gosden yard at Kempton two years ago and hasn't had much racing subsequently. He ran easily his best race here when upped to this trip last time and gets the nod. 12.50 Meydan

Doug Watson has three entries and George Buckell was on board when MULFIT was an easy winner on his reappearance in November and his mount looks the pick of the trio. Woodditton beat him comfortably when making his debut here way back in 2019 and, though he hasn't won subsequently, showed up well in a couple of races last spring. Dalaalaat is inconsistent though would be a threat at his best but both of Attribution's victories have come at Jebel Ali and he's been well beaten in all four starts here. Knockacullion's last run came over 1m5f at Al Ain, where Anizzah gained his only success, and Tadhg O'Shea will bring his mount's stamina into play. 1.25 Meydan

Castlebar, formerly with Godolphin, came here for the first time a fortnight ago and made most to score narrowly. Echo Point made a winning debut at Kempton a year ago and has finished runner-up in all four subsequent starts, including over the track and trip last month when outstayed close home by Al Madhar who had a fitness advantage. The latter has since finished fourth in the race won by Castlebar from the selection and looks held. FRANZ KAFKA was well beaten in that latter event but that was his first start for two years and a chance is taken on the Crisford charge, who should be a fair price. 2.00 Meydan