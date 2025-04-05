Meydan review: Dubai World Cup night

A review of the action from Meydan where George Boughey landed the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint with his mare Believing.

Nothing stops Believing and Buick George Boughey's Believing (3/1 joint-favourite) landed her first Group 1 success by finishing with a rattle to secure the Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored by Azizi Developments. The five-year-old Mehmas mare, now owned by Coolmore partners Mrs John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith in partnership with Resolute, struck gold at the first time of asking in her new famous silks with an impressive win. It looked like the Japanese outsider Win Carnelian (66/1) might have slipped the field under Kosei Miura but William Buick got a strong late run out of Believing down the inside. Regional finished with a flourish, too, under Callum Rodriguez, but he had to settle for third behind Believing and Win Carnelian.

The Future's bright in Gold Cup Saeed bin Suroor and Silvestre De Sousa teamed up with Dubai Future to kick-off Dubai World Cup night in fine style with victory in the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup sponsored by Al Tayer Motors. The duo were a potent partnership over a decade ago when De Sousa was retained by Godolphin and they rolled back the years here with comeback kid Dubai Future.

Dubai Future wins under De Sousa

The nine-year-old wasn't seen for 427 days until returning with a win under De Sousa in a Group 3 at Meydan in February at 20/1 but he proved that no fluke here, storming down the outside in the Godolphin second cap to land the £464,000 first prize. Double Major was second with David O'Meara's Epic Poet running a big race in third. Big guns Trawlerman, the Godolphin first string, trained by the Gosdens, and Continuous, from the Aidan O'Brien yard, struggled off the slow pace and were out of the frame.

🔵 The old firm Saeed bin Suroor & @SilvDSousa roll back the years with Dubai Future landing the Dubai Gold Cup @RacingDubai pic.twitter.com/RtOgea4P16 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 5, 2025

Frankie strikes on World Cup night Frankie Dettori, who declared himself bankrupt last month, steered Raging Torrent to the £464,000 first prize in the Group 2 Godolphin Mile on the dirt at Meydan. The jockey struck with his first ride on the card having flown in from his America base and he hardly saw another rival, bouncing out quickly and making all on the Doug O'Neill-trained four-year-old. Mufasa sat just off him and briefly looked a threat on the turn for home, but Raging Torrent found plenty off the front end for a clearcut success. King Gold stayed on for second with Kazu Petrin third.