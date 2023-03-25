A review of the action from Meydan on Dubai World Cup night as Frankie Dettori won the Dubai Turf on Lord North and Japan won the feature.

Lord North lands Turf hat-trick Lord North and Frankie Dettori completed a Dubai Turf hat-trick when holding off the late challenge of Danon Beluga in another pulsating renewal of the Grade One contest. The John and Thady Gosden-trained seven-year-old had dead-heated with subsequent Saudi Cup hero Panthalassa in this nine-furlong contest last year, having first won it in 2021. He had shown his well-being with an easy victory in the Winter Derby at Lingfield last month under Robert Havlin. Reunited with his regular partner, the Italian was always in the ideal stalking position as the Roger Varian-trained El Drama set sensible fractions under David Egan. Nations Pride and William Buick tracked the leader, but Dettori always had him in his sights. Having sat in his slipstream, the seven-year-old loomed large approaching the final furlong. As the long-time leader faded down the stretch, Lord North wore down Charlie Appleby’s runner and just had enough to fend off the late thrust from the Joao Moreira-ridden Danon Beluga to score by a three-quarters of a length.

🏆 Wins in 2021

🤝 Dead-heat in 2022

🏆 WINS in 2023



👏 Lord North does it again in the Dubai Turf!#DWC23 pic.twitter.com/3YDrfk6kjp — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) March 25, 2023

For Dettori, who is set to retire at the end of the year, it was a moment to savour. He said: “It’s my farewell season and to win this on a horse that has done three years in a row is fantastic. “He can get sick easily and he’s a seven-year-old gelding, but I was that confident I lost my whip 300 (yards) out! “I think his comeback run was better than last year and he was in better shape. I rode him the other morning, he didn’t give me much of a feel but that’s him. “He had a good draw in three and jumped good. I could have sat second but took him back and then filled him up in the straight. “Nine furlongs is his best distance. It’s a remarkable job by the team to come back and win this for the third time. “I’m super chuffed, and really enjoying the night.”

Dubai World Cup goes to Japan Ushba Tesoro produced a remarkable run, coming from the back of the field under Yuga Kawada, to take the Dubai World Cup for Japan. The early pace in the 10-furlong showpiece, worth $12million, was strong and it set up for closers. Bendoog looked comfortable under Christophe Soumillon with Saudi Cup winner Panthalassa, who had been drawn wide, in company early on. Yet when they turned for home, James Doyle aboard the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Algiers looked the likely winner and went a length clear with a furlong and a half to run. But the imposing Ushba Tesoro (9/1), who had won five of his six starts since being switched to the dirt, ignored the kick-back as he circled the field and with a blistering turn of foot, ran down Doyle’s mount to win going away by two-and-three-quarter lengths.

After recording Japan’s second success in the race, following Victoire Pisa in 2011, winning trainer Noboru Takagi said: “I thought he would be in with a chance at the 100-metre mark. “Yuga is one of the best riders in Japan, so it was a no-brainer to go with him today. “It is an amazing feeling to have won a race like this. We will talk to the owners and decide on his future going forward. “After his last race the Dubai World Cup was always in our sights.” Kawada, having his first ride aboard the six-year-old son of Orfevre, said: “I am so very happy. “It is an honour to be here. He won and I am so happy. I am so proud of him. “He’d trained very well and it was a matter of how he adapted. “I’m very proud of my horse and myself for winning the greatest race in the world.” Last year’s winner Country Grammer never looked like giving Frankie Dettori another famous victory in his last season, on what was the final Dubai ride of his career. “I think it was just a bridge too far,” said Dettori. “He had a hard race in Saudi and left it there. “When I pulled him out there wasn’t the usual spark, but what a horse he’s been to me. “At least I got one on the night and can go and have a nice cold beer now.”

Broome sweeps to Dubai Gold Cup triumph Ryan Moore brilliantly timed his run to perfection as Broome ran down Siskany in a thrilling finish to the Dubai Gold Cup. The Aidan O’Brien-trained seven-year-old has clocked up plenty of air miles on his travels since winning the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot in June. Though subsequent sorties to North America, Ireland, France Japan and Doha had proved fruitless, Moore was back on board for the first time since the gelding’s fine fourth in Group One Sword Dancer at Saratoga in August. Trying two miles for the first time since finishing last of 13 in the British Champions Long Distance Cup in October 2020, Broome’s stamina kicked in and he looked in need of every yard as Moore wore down William Buick’s mount in the dying strides of the Group Two contest. The 2021 Ascot Gold Cup winner Subjectivist, who had pulled too hard on his comeback in Saudi Arabia, had clearly come on for that and turned for home in front, easing past Quickthorn, but was quickly passed by Buick’s mount, who kicked clear. However, the Charlie Appleby-trained Siskany was just collared close home with the winner setting a new track record.

👌 A Ryan Moore masterclass



🧹 Broome is delivered to perfection, sweeping down the outside to land the Dubai Gold Cup for @Ballydoyle in a course record time!



🏆 #DWC2023 pic.twitter.com/YfhotQZbIG — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) March 25, 2023

After unsaddling the 9/1 chance, Moore said: “He broke better and he travelled into it and just put his head down. He is a very brave horse – he’s a Group One winner and has got high-class form. “The pace was strong and we just had to wait for a bit of room at the top of the straight. “He is so brave, though. He put his head down and gave me everything and it is just a pleasure to ride a horse like him. “I did fancy him at the distance, but you are never quite sure until you come up here and do it. “He is such a brave horse and always give his best.” He added: “It is one of the biggest nights of the year, no doubt about it. I’m always delighted to come here but it is always difficult to ride any winners, so I’m delighted to get one tonight.” Representing Coolmore, MV Magnier said: “Ryan gave him a very good ride. Aidan had this panned out for him. I thought he was in trouble, but Ryan gave him a great ride. This horse has travelled all over the world and we are lucky to have him. “You can never be sure that a horse like him will get two miles, but Aidan was. “There are a lot of options now, including the Gold Cup and the Melbourne Cup, and remember he was very unlucky in the Breeders’ Cup Turf. It’s a good position to be in, having Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore.” Appleby was far from disappointed with the runner-up’s effort. He said: “He travelled into it great and we were beaten by a class horse stepping up to two miles. “William said when he went, he thought he’d put it to bed, but I think a mile and six is his trip going forward.” Mark Johnston, who prepared Subjectivist when he scored by almost six lengths in 2021, said: “The next few days will be a bit stressful to see if he has come through it all OK. If he is good to go, though, it’ll be the Ascot Gold Cup next.”

Derma Sotogake roars into Kentucky Derby reckoning Derma Sotogake dominated the UAE Derby – and booked his Kentucky Derby ticket – as Japanese raiders annexed the Group Two contest, providing the first four home. Christophe Lemaire had the rail draw in the extended nine-furlong dirt contest and there was no hanging about on the Hidetaka Otonashi-trained son of American sire Mind Your Biscuits. The lightly-raced colt had three dirt wins between a mile and nine furlongs in his home country, including taking a Group One at Kawasaki in November. A staying-on third in the Saudi Derby, Lemaire put his stamina to good use in a race that very few got into. Derma Sotogake (4/1) travelled very sweetly on the front end, followed by Dura Erede, with Continuar tracking the first two and it remained that way throughout, as the Aidan O’Brien-trained Cairo failed to live with them when they kicked off the back stretch. The winner left little doubt and Lemaire had barely moved a muscle with two furlongs to run, and his mount strode impressively clear for a five-and-a-half-length success.

🇯🇵 Japan dominate the UAE Derby!



👏 It's a 1-2-3-4 from the Land of the Rising Sun, led home by Derma Sotogake



#競馬 | #ドバイワールドカップ | #DWC23pic.twitter.com/8ffU8jZiZc — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) March 25, 2023

Lemaire, who plies his trade in Japan, said the win was as comfortable as it looked. “I had a nice cruise, and in the straight he reacted well,” he said. “I didn’t know where the other horses were, but when I turned round we were clear and I was able to enjoy the crowd. “I was happy with his condition and thought two corners would suit him, but it was important that from the inside I got a good start. “I think the Japanese horses (three-year-olds) are really good. It means something when you win a Derby by such a big margin.” Otonashi said: “It went as we hoped, but I didn’t think he was that strong. It was a different jockey, different ground and a first time here. “He will go straight to Kentucky now, and Christophe will probably ride him.”

Meydan magic from Equinox in Sheema Classic Equinox justified his status as the best turf horse in the world, smashing the Meydan mile-and-a-half track record in landing the $6million Longines Dubai Sheema Classic. Christophe Lemaire’s mount did it the hard way, his white face leading all the way and stretching to a scintillating three-and-a-half-length victory. The Tetsuya Kimura-trained colt, a son of Japanese sire Kitasan Black, had won the Tenno Sho in Tokyo in October and was having his first run since landing the Arima Kinen on Christmas Day. But that pair of Group One successes paled into insignificance as Lemaire’s charge cruised on the front end, tracked by the John and Thady Gosden-trained Mostahdaf under Jim Crowley. Lemaire always had any move covered, though, and he kicked clear with two furlongs to run and, eased down, lowered the track record by over a second. Ralph Beckett’s Irish Derby winner Westover, who had got warm beforehand, made up some ground and finished with a flourish, but the bird had long since flown. Zagrey stayed on to pip Mostahdaf for third, but this was all about the brilliance of the winner.