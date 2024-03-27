Meydan reunion for Frankie Dettori and John Gosden

Dettori brought the curtain down on his British career at the conclusion of Champions Day at Ascot, but is now settled in California and enjoying winners at Santa Anita and beyond.

His association with Gosden goes back many years and of the great successes they have enjoyed, a particularly remarkable one has been Lord North. Now an eight-year-old, Lord North will on Saturday bid for a fourth victory in the Dubai Turf – and Dettori was in the saddle for a spin on the training track ahead of the big day.

Gosden watched on intently and was pleased with what he saw, both from his horse and his jockey.

“Frankie looks in very good form, he’s riding fitter and lighter than I’ve ever seen him,” he said.