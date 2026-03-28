Meydan Dubai World Cup night review and reaction

After Sunway, a 25-lengths leader at one stage, began to weaken the complexion of the race changed and the winner, ridden by Mickael Barzalona, ran down Caballo De Mar to win by three-quarters-of-a-length.

Ed Crisford said: “It’s fantastic. We ran her in the Balanchine here, which was a bit short for her but since that race she’s really blossomed, done really well. She got invited to this race, she’s never run over two miles before, we were a little bit sceptical about if she’d stay the extra two furlongs – she’s won over a mile and six back in England – but I thought Mickael rode her really well, a sensible race and she finished very well.

“She goes on this sort of ground, she’s run at Bath in heavy ground in the UK so she’s well used to these conditions. I’m really pleased for His Highness Sheikh Hamdan to have a winner on the night.”

Barzalona said: “We tried to relax as quick as we could but actually they went a nice gallop and she was pretty happy. When they pressed the pace mid-bend I thought I had plenty in hand, I didn’t know for how long so I waited a bit and when I asked her to pick up she picked up nicely.”